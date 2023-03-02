Students from Kokomo, Western and Northwestern high schools are set for FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition this month.
Similar to last year, the three Howard County teams have been practicing in the AndyMark warehouse, an educational robotics supply company that sells materials for the FIRST Robotics Competition.
Occasionally, teams from other counties swing by for scrimmages.
Kokomo and Northwestern high schools are headed to Mishawaka this weekend, competing in a pool of 33 teams. Western’s team won’t have its first match until next weekend.
Last year, all three Howard County teams qualified for the Indiana State Championship. They each fell in the quarterfinals.
The teams have more competition experience this year, though. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of the Howard County 2022 participants had the opportunity to test their robots in the international competition.
Rules of this year’s game
The competition’s game looks a little different every year.
This year, robots will have to pick up small traffic cones and inflatable cubes roughly the size of a basketball, then place the items in rows on a tiered structure. Items placed on higher tiers are worth more points.
Each match begins with a 15-second autonomous period. In other words, the robots have to complete tasks without a human telling it what to do.
Tasks completed during the autonomous period are worth more points.
During the second part of each match, humans have 2 minutes and 15 seconds to remotely control the robot.
The final stage of a match lasts 30 seconds. During that time period, robots try to balance on a platform with hinged ramps. From the side, the platform looks like a trapezoid. When robots try to drive up the ramps, though, the hinges shift and the platform looks more like a triangle.
The robots can also try to balance on the platform during the autonomous period.
Six teams compete during each match. Alliances are assigned (teams can pick their alliance members during later stages of the competition) with three robots in each alliance. The alliance with the most collective points wins the match.
Kokomo TechnoKats
On Monday afternoon, Kokomo High School’s team was primarily focused on the coding that would tell its robot how to act during the autonomous period.
“It’s nicer to have more people because then we are able to devote more people to work on the different parts of the robot,” added Trevor Goad, a returning junior.
“I feel better about what we’re doing because we know how the competitions look,” said Elizabeth Lytle, a returning senior. She added experienced students have been teaching incoming team members what to expect. “I think with more practice, we’ll be good to go by Friday.”
Early in the competition season, Howard County’s largest team realized there were more opportunities to score points with the traffic cones. Goad said the TechnoKats would likely prioritize the cones over the cubes during the first week of competition.
Western PantherTech
Western High School has the smallest robotics team of the three Howard County schools.
“We’ve had problems with development because we lost a lot of integral people last year who graduated,” said Nolan Miller, the team’s only senior. “This is a pretty young team.”
Jacob Boyd, a returning sophomore, said there were benefits to having a smaller team. The group seemed more manageable to Boyd than the larger teams in the competition. Having a smaller team also meant it was easier to teach incoming students, he added.
PantherTech was getting used to the robot’s controls Monday afternoon. Team members said they would also be focusing on the traffic cones during competition.
“Just developing this robot, I mean, it’s been pretty interesting,” Miller said. “This year’s game is a lot more complicated than last year’s.”
PantherTech will have two robots to bring to competitions. The team was practicing with its backup robot Monday.
Last year, Miller noted, the PantherTech robot fell a handful of times while trying to grapple on a monkey bar structure that had been part of the 2022 game. The robot’s frame was warped by the end of the first competition.
“Essentially, we had to rebuild the entire robot in a week,” said Amelia Vanengeoenhoven, a returning sophomore.
The team’s primary robot is still being built, but Miller said he was comfortable bringing the backup robot to competition.
Northwestern CyberTooth
Maranda Padfield, a returning senior, said she felt confident going into the competition.
So far, she said, the main challenge CyberTooth has overcome was modifying the robot’s claw. The robot tries to pick up cubes and cones in different ways.
Lights that run along the robot’s frame help the team’s driver and operator discern what to pick up. When the light turns green, they know an item has been successfully picked up. When the robot tries to balance on the platform, a rainbow light lets the team know whether the robot is properly balanced.
“Each of them (the light modes) have a meaning, but they’re also really pretty,” said Janna Wilson, a returning senior.
Planning for the Mishawaka competition, Wilson said the team would try to cover their allegiance’s weaknesses.
“Each game is unique. You really never know what you’re going to get going into it,” Wilson said.
Wilson and Padfield remembered the CyberTooth seniors leaving the team during their sophomore year. They had to take on extra responsibilities at a younger age, but they have gained two years experience driving and operating the team’s robot.
Looking forward to graduation, the seniors said they both plan on studying mechanical engineering at Trine University.
Wilson said the robotics competitions have opened doors to scholarships and work opportunities.
“FIRST has really been so amazing and life changing and impactful,” Wilson said.
