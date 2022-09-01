In the early 1940s, a 22-year-old Phyllis Talbert posed in front of Old Ben for the first time.
Now 100 years old, Talbert returned to Kokomo on Tuesday to recreate the photo that was seen by armed forces around the world.
A lighting system had been placed around the steer — which the city still claims is the largest to have ever lived.
With her wheelchair positioned in front of the mounted steer, and cameras gathered around her once again, Talbert called out, “Keep me where I belong.”
She wasn’t shy around the audience, and seemed to enjoy shaking hands with the folks who came out to see her recreate the pose.
She also sang segments from her favorite songs.
Jacqueline Talbert, one of her daughters, explained her mother was a fan of big band music, especially Glen Miller’s “In the Mood.” A city employee pulled the song up on their phone and, with some assistance from a walker, Talbert got up to dance for the crowd.
Her other daughter, Kimberly Talbert, explained her mother had practiced standing for the event.
When Talbert sat back down, she continued to kick her feet and shake her hands to the music.
Going for another angle, Talbert was repositioned near Old Ben’s head. Looking up to the face of the steer, she asked, “Wow, who is that?”
Talbert stood up once more to get a better look at the old friend. Jacqueline helped steady the model’s hand as they reached out to pet the steer’s snout. A sour look on Talbert’s face indicated the bulky bovine wasn’t as soft as she might have remembered.
After more photographs were taken, and Talbert performed with more songs and dances, it was time to leave. After returning to her wheelchair, the crowd that had been watching through the pavilion’s glass walls (most of which were family members) shuffled toward the breezeway to greet her.
The 100-year-old left Old Ben with a simple “bye bye.”
The life and death of Old Ben
According to a Kokomo Tribune article published Oct. 30, 1950, Old Ben was born in the summer of 1902 and raised by Mike and John Murphy on a Deer Creek Township farm in Miami county. His father was a registered Hereford bull named Dale, who was owned by the Clem Graves farm in Bunker Hill, and his mother was a shorthorn owned by the Murphys.
By five days old, he had to get on his knees to nurse. At 18 months, he already weighed 1,800 pounds.
A May 11, 1949 Kokomo Tribune article covered the steer’s life.
Following the steer’s early life on the farm, Old Ben was displayed at county fairs and festivals throughout Indiana. He was characterized as gentile and had an affinity for playing.
Old Ben had been capering with John Murphy on a cold February day in 1910 when he slipped on ice, fell and broke his leg. A Marion veterinarian was called to the farm, where Old Ben was shot with a .22 caliber rifle.
At the time of his death, he was 6 feet, 4 inches tall at the forequarter; and 16 feet, 2 inches long from the tip of his tail to the end of his snout. Two accounts were given for his weight — either 4,585 or 4,720 pounds.
Meat from the steer’s carcass supposedly filled a 14-by-7-foot hayrack. The Kokomo Parks & Recreation website notes that a Peru, Indiana, grocer had purchased the meat hoping to make a profit off the steer’s fame. But when community members threatened to boycott the business, the beef was shipped to Indianapolis, where it was sold as frankfurters.
A taxidermist in Rochester, New York, set Old Ben’s hide, and the Murphys continued to display their beloved steer until the farm was sold in 1919 and the city of Kokomo acquired the stuffed steer.
‘Never mind the bull,
who is the girl?’
In a Feb. 19, 1955, column, Kokomo Tribune photographer Maurice C. Tull recalled photographing the iconic Old Ben photo.
As he tells it, two young men from Kokomo had been in a garrison on a small pacific island during World War II. They were the only Hoosiers on the island and the majority of their comrades were Texans.
Sharing stories about large cattle, the Hoosiers’ story about the world’s largest steer was unbelievable to the Texans.
Hoping to defend the honor of Old Ben, the young men wrote to the Kokomo Tribune and asked whether the community would be kind enough to provide evidence their steer story wasn’t a load of bull.
Specifically, they asked for signed affidavits from the sheriff, the county court judge and the Kokomo Tribune editor. They also wanted a photo.
Tull asked Talbert to pose in front of Old Ben to give the steer’s size some perspective.
“Although I took at least two dozen pictures that afternoon, the first one was the best,” Tull wrote in the 1955 column.
It wasn’t long until more copies of the photo were requested. The requests were granted, and more photos were sent out for free.
“Back came letters all of which in one form or another contained that classic line, ‘Never mind the figures on the bull, who is the girl,’” Tull wrote.
When the Pacific island garrison was transferred, the photo went with them. Soon, Tull remembered, it seemed like the entire Navy had seen the photo.
Then the paper learned there was a group of Kokomo young men fighting in Africa. More photos were requested and received.
“Over to Palermo (Italy) we followed them and then we picked up the Army in Southern France,” Tull wrote, adding General George Patton’s troops “seemingly had a scarcity in pictures of the big steer and Phyllis.”
By the time the war was over, roughly 2,000 prints were sent out.
In a September 6, 2009, article, written by Ken de la Bastide, Talbert explained she answered every letter she received.
A legacy continues
Talbert had two brothers in the army, her daughter Kimberly explained at the Tuesday photograph session.
Bud Hartzell was a bombardier who died in California during a training mission.
The other brother, Eugene Hartzell, fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
“She always talked about how everyone banded together during that time. It was very different than now where people pull apart,” Kimberly said. “Everybody was working for the cause of freedom and to bring our boys home.”
Kimberly said her mother held on to the letters she had received during the war. But, after the 1965 Palm Sunday tornado destroyed their house, the letters and photographs were lost.
Growing up in Howard County, Kimberly said her mother took her to visit Old Ben several times. She was raised in Greentown, but the family made trips to Kokomo to visit Talbert’s relatives and go shopping.
Talbert is from Pennsylvania and had initially traveled to Kokomo to visit her sister, Kimberly explained. Once she was here, though, she decided to stay.
The 100-year-old now lives at Prairie Lakes Health Campus in Noblesville. Jacobi Davis, an administrator at the assisted living facility, helped organize the photograph’s recreation with the city through a program called Live a Dream.
While Talbert and her family were gathered in the breezeway by Old Ben on Tuesday, Mayor Tyler Moore retrieved a manila folder. Inside was a declaration.
For her contribution in the famous photograph; her war efforts; her siblings’ service during WWII; and her role as “an engaging Kokomo ambassador,” Aug. 30, 2022, was declared as Phyllis Hartzell Talbert day.
Mayor Moore held Talbert’s hand while reading the declaration. After the cheering subsided, he offered to have copies of the proclamation sent to each of the family members.
“You’ve lived an amazing life,” Moore told Talbert. “Keep dancing.”
