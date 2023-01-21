Indiana University Kokomo’s art gallery was filled with students and professors Wednesday afternoon.
Huddled around paintings, sculptures, drawings and a slew of other mediums, the crowd was gathered to celebrate the new student exhibition’s opening reception. In total, the gallery features 38 works from 22 students.
Each of the artworks were completed for a class, gallery manager Lori Brubaker explained.
Wayne Madsen, associate professor of new media, art and technology, acted as the exhibit’s curator.
“When curating a non-thematic exhibition, I am often looking for quality of workmanship or impact of the visuals. The students submitted really quality work this year from a wide range of media,” Madsen said in an email. “To make decisions like this, I approach the submissions in the same way I would walk through a museum. I take assessment of the pieces that make me want to stop and pause and appreciate what the artist has done. Those are the works selected for the show.”
Kelci McKay, a painter and senior at IUK, was among the crowd, browsing her peers’ creations.
The painter had two pieces on display in the exhibition. Near the front of the gallery, “Self Portrait” was on display.
McKay explained “Self Portrait” was produced for a final project in a painting class. The class was instructed to create work based on the theme “moving forward,” the painter explained.
McKay decided to portray the transition from her own childhood to early adulthood and learning to unpack less-than-pleasant experiences.
Toward the back of the gallery, another painting by McKay, “Two Best Friends,” was also on display. Created for the same class, McKay juxtaposed two styles, realism and graphic print.
The second was intended to be more fun than “Self Portrait” and explores her sexual orientation, featuring referenced material from advertisements and a punk-influenced pride celebration. There’s a visual pun in “Two Best Friends” as well.
“I feel very proud,” McKay said of the exhibition. “This is just a really good moment. I’m really happy.”
Cybil Johnson, another IUK senior, had several sculptures in the exhibition. A few were from a series that explored different themes of intimidation. An additional sculpture was from a study on human form created while Johnson was experimenting with thinner pieces of metal.
Johnson left her sculptures untitled to encourage visitors to find their own meaning in her work.
For a group of children who visited the exhibition, one of her intimidation-themed sculptures might have been re-interpreted as a study on the aesthetic qualities of spikes.
“Those kids were so obsessed with ‘do you make other things with spikes?,’” Johnson said. “They just thought it was the coolest thing ever.”
Johnson said the human form study was one of her favorite productions from the past year. She noted the $1,000 price tag on the sculpture’s display tag, adding she had bumped the price up to discourage visitors from taking her art home.
Within the first hour of the exhibition’s opening, though, another artist had sold her first piece.
Priced at $40, Ave Brunk’s “Self Recognition” was from a digital art series on identity and mental health. There are two other pieces from the series featured in the exhibition.
At the time, Brunk said, she had been struggling with derealization; she wasn’t able to recognize herself in the mirror.
As a result, each of the figures in her gallery pieces shares at least one trait with Brunk, but they aren’t self-portraits. For example, a skeleton in “Self Recognition” shares Brunk’s gold-capped tooth.
Since working on the identity and mental health series roughly a year ago, Brunk said she’s moved on to creating more self-portraits in an effort to become more conscious of her own features.
Brunk explained she was a traditional painter prior to her work with digital art. However, she’s legally blind, and as she lost her sense of depth perception, she transitioned to a digital format for convenience.
As a senior preparing to graduate, Brunk is looking into various career paths while working on a senior thesis.
“I have a lot of pressure, a lot of due dates, but I am ready, and I’m prepared, and I am excited,” the artist said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.