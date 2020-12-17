If there’s a beautiful landscape in Miami County or the surrounding area, odds are, the plein air painters have captured it at some point in the past 14 years.
The Miami County plein air painters, a group of 3-6 longtime award-winning artists, meet twice a week in Peru before traveling to their landscape location to practice their art using a variety of mediums like pastels, charcoal, watercolor or acrylic.
Plein Air is a style of painting landscapes out-of-doors. It’s a good way for the group to experiment with new mediums, get ideas from their fellow artists, and to look at great art. Here, the painters are depicting scenes on a farm just outside of Converse.
And all it takes is a little over an hour for the artists to transform a blank canvas into a work of art. In the past, they’ve painted the old circus barns at the International Circus Hall of Fame, the Wabash River, downtown Peru, or just a tranquil scene off the side of the road.
