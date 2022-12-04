A giant snowman was one of many festive floats that made up the Kokomo Christmas parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Decked out in lights and other Christmas decor, an Eastern-Howard School Corporation bus rolls through downtown Kokomo during the Christmas parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Courthouse’s lawn was speckled with fake snow Saturday evening. With their backs to the building, children stood on bleachers and shouted at the passing police cars and revving motorcycles, “Santa Claus is coming to town.”
The second annual City of Kokomo Christmas Parade featured more than 100 participating organizations. Shortly after the first few vehicles, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore came riding in on the back of a cherry red pickup truck.
The mayor, who was sporting a festive green suit embellished with Christmas lights, promptly hopped on stage to announce the arrival of following parade participants. Tailing behind and waving at the crowd was Preston Brust, Kokomo native and member of country duo LOCASH.
1 of 50
A giant snowman was one of many festive floats that made up the Kokomo Christmas parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A Grinch-themed Kokomo Wildkats bus, preceded by festive characters, make their way through downtown Kokomo during the Christmas parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Decked out in lights and other Christmas decor, an Eastern-Howard School Corporation bus rolls through downtown Kokomo during the Christmas parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo Christmas parade
1 of 50
A giant snowman was one of many festive floats that made up the Kokomo Christmas parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A Grinch-themed Kokomo Wildkats bus, preceded by festive characters, make their way through downtown Kokomo during the Christmas parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Decked out in lights and other Christmas decor, an Eastern-Howard School Corporation bus rolls through downtown Kokomo during the Christmas parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Christmas parade spread festive cheer as it rolled through downtown Kokomo on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Main Street was filled with cheering onlookers. Some held on to their spots in the bleachers. Others set up lawn chairs in the street. But most stood along the parade route.
All five county high schools participated in the parade, with Kokomo High School’s drum corps leading the way. The high school’s bus was decorated as the Grinch.
The parade lasted a little more than an hour.
After the parade was over and the street sweepers began to pick up crushed candy cane, Moore said events like the annual parade were his favorite part of the Christmas season.
“The way that, in many ways, we put differences aside and come together,” Moore said of his favorite aspects of Christmas time. “The parade being held at the same time as the We Care telethon just speaks to the love that this community has for one another and then the support they give each other.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus were on the very last float. Their makeshift sleigh stopped in front of the stage on Main Street so the North Pole visitors could disembark for a short visit with Howard County children.
Following the parade, Moore took a few moments to consider what he would be asking Santa for this year.
“A few more houses for the number of people that are going to be moving to Kokomo,” Moore said. “Way more are coming.”
The Mayor added planning for the parade had started in the summer, and the city had been expecting a larger turnout following the popularity of last year’s Christmas parade.
“I can’t thank my family and the parade committee enough for the work that they’ve done. For as long as Santa plans for the big day as well,” Moore said. “It obviously paid off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.