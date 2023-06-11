Rose Clark works in her home clothing design studio Thursday.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark addresses the crowd after the No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Rose Clark working in her home clothing design studio on March 9, 2023.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
featurededitor's pick
Kokomo designer discusses her new brand, beauty standards
Rose Clark works in her home clothing design studio Thursday.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
There was still plenty of work to do days ahead of Chardonnay Rose Clark’s first fashion show.
Procrastination, coupled with excitement to try new ideas, led to a frenzy of work as she neared her April 15 deadline. With 36 hours to go, she produced a few dresses and a skirt that wound up being among her favorite designs in the collection.
Reflecting on the show, which was held in Indiana University Kokomo, Clark said the experience was about as chaotic as she had expected.
It was also a massive success.
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark addresses the crowd after the No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: NO BiAS fashion show
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show was held in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. About 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased. Clark regularly finds discarded clothes at places such as Goodwill and Grace Memorial Church and enjoys upcycling them, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment.
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark addresses the crowd after the No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fashion designer and IUK senior Chardonnay Rose Clark's No BiAS fashion show in IU Kokomo's courtyard on Saturday, April 15. Clark enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment, and about 30 of her handmade pieces were showcased during sustainability week at IUK. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Although it was one of the most difficult things she’s done, Clark said the fashion show was well worth the effort. Dozens of people came out to see the clothes she had designed, including strangers who weren’t there to specifically support her or the other people involved with the show.
Her brand, NO BiAS, focuses on sustainability and breaking away from fashion norms.
What is NO BiAS?
Clark explained she came up with the name NO BiAS during a recent summer trip to Alaska.
While on the trip, she said, she tried connecting with strangers. When her new friends would beat around the bush, she would ask them to share their thoughts freely and without bias.
“No bias” became a bit of a mantra, Clark remembered.
The designer also said she hopes to design clothes outside of a gender bias, making clothes that could be worn by anyone.
“That’s what the whole brand is. I don’t want any facade. I’m not going to pretend to be this big person. I’m not out here flexing,” Clark said. “I don’t want any connotation to my name and I also want the freedom to not be confined to anything.”
Most of the items in her first fashion show were one-offs, meaning there won’t be any replicas.
Clark explained she focuses on upcycling clothes by repurposing materials from discarded clothes to create a new garment.
She scours through places like Goodwill and Grace Memorial Church to find worn down pieces of clothing that have been torn or stained. The goal is to find items that aren’t likely to be used by anyone else.
“I like to take clothes right before the trash can,” the designer said.
Clark said she aims to design clothes without paying heed to the “ever changing” and “cyclical” waves of fashion trends. Instead, the goal is to create clothes that are interesting and timeless.
“It's really hard to keep up with what people are wearing and I think a part of NO BiAS is we're not trying to keep up with it,” Clark said. “If it’s trendy, it isn’t sustainable.”
Trying to keep up with the trends, she added, feels like a rat race and doesn’t bolster authenticity.
Clark isn’t without fashion influences, though. She said she finds inspiration in everyday people who share their work online, expressing themselves however they want.
“I get excited by seeing regular people in their house crocheting,” Clark said.
She also tries to avoid luxury brands like Tiffany & Co. or Alexander Wang, which lack diverse representation.
“It’s not going to make me feel seen,” Clark said of the brands. “So, I need to make something that makes someone else feel seen.”
She noted that diversity is becoming an imperative part of how people choose which brands to support. It’s been a nice change, Clark said, but she hasn’t seen enough of it to latch on to any of the brands.
Fashion and beauty
There have been plenty of instances where Clark has been treated differently than her peers in the fashion industry: instances where people have spoken to her or treated her in a way that others could see was wrong.
Although those instances might upset her, she tries not to think about whether they were racially motivated. Doing so, she said, makes her feel like she’s taking a step backward. She actively avoids thinking of herself as a victim.
“I can’t stop being Black,” Clark said.
There are also aspects of her personal fashion choices that can garner anger from other Blacks, such as wearing makeup or wearing a wig with straight hair.
“I’m just trying to express myself,” Clark said.
She added that criticisms toward her appearance aren’t just rooted in the fashion industry. It also has to do with people being tethered to a specific vision of Blackness, womanhood or age. Any miniscule step outside of that box, she said, can bring criticism.
For some people, Clark said, the criticisms are due to anger or misunderstanding. For others, it could be a gesture of concern.
When her parents speak up, she said she knows they’re just afraid that she could be harmed if she dresses a certain way. The same goes for older members of her family, like her grandmother.
“I just have to understand if she says something that would be considered offensive, she means it with the best intentions because she didn't grow up in 2023,” Clark said. “She grew up in a time where there were only, like, three Black people who could be entered into a school system. … It’s a lot of that kind of thing. It goes so much further out than the fashion industry.”
The designer said she also feels pressured to dress a certain way because she’s a woman.
“You’ll never please everybody. You might not please anybody,” Clark said. “If they want you to dress more feminine and you do, you’re dressing too provocatively. And then if they want you to show less skin, you’re being too conservative and you’re a prude.
“Get out of my dress, get out of my shirt, get out of my body, get out of my closet,” Clark said. “Let me do what I'm doing because I'm comfortable with it.”
In terms of makeup, Clark said some brands have stepped up to offer a wider variety of shades.
The designer said Fenty, which is owned by Rhianna, has been especially influential in terms of offering shades that have traditionally been ignored by other makeup brands. The range of shades should be expected from anybody, she said, but Fenty has opened the door for other brands, such as Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez.
Although makeup is now offered in a wider variety, Clark still has to mix different products to create a shade that matches her skin tone.
The designer has a complicated relationship with makeup. She has fond memories looking back on the expressive and fun eye styles she would create when she was young. But now it feels more like a daily necessity to make herself feel more approachable and confident around other people.
“All these other beauty industry products have really stepped it up in terms of the expectation because it has risen,” Clark said. “And I think in every department, the expectation should be risen.”
The designer also said she can feel uncomfortable with her natural hair. As a young woman, beauty standards made her think coily hair was unattractive. She said she didn’t wear her natural hair until high school graduation.
Now, when she sees young women showing off their natural hair, she feels a bittersweet mixture of emotions.
“I'm so happy that (they) are comfortable. And I wish I could have been comfortable, too,” Clark said. “I know so many girls who go through this and they bleach their hair and they perm their hair, they relax their hair and then it dies off.”
Clark said she could probably write a book about Black hair and the myriad factors that go into how women wear it. Black mothers don’t always have the time after work to teach their daughters how to work with their natural hair, straight hair is portrayed as respectable and necessary in a professional environment, and beauty products that straighten coily hair can have destructive consequences.
When she went to college, she had to cut off all her hair because it was so damaged. Soon after, she tossed out all the products that straightened and destroyed her hair. Now, she’s beginning to appreciate her afro.
“I’m so proud of my hair journey,” Clark said, later adding, “I’m not at a point where I could constantly wear my afro out but I've grown so much when I look in the mirror and go ‘oh, I am Black.’”
She hopes to be more comfortable wearing her afro outside soon. She doesn’t want to be 50 years old looking at women in their 20s and still feel the bittersweet envy toward people who feel comfortable with natural hair.
She also acknowledged how much she loves Black hair and all the different styles that it can be worn.
“It’s just great,” she said. “Everyone should try it. Try having Black hair.”
Bringing people together
Prior to organizing the April fashion show, Clark didn’t have much experience in the administrative side of the fashion industry. She had worked in one show before — which showed her how stressful and rewarding the work could be — but didn’t know what to expect when organizing her own.
When she set out to organize the show, sitting down with the specialists who helped her bring everything together helped. They listed everything that could go wrong then came up with solutions.
One of the first steps, Clark said, was figuring out who she could collaborate with.
Using her connections in the industry, she was able to secure a handful of models, three stylists, four photographers, a couple of videographers and a DJ to help with the show.
She also reached out to magazines, radio stations and the Kokomo Tribune to share her vision for NO BiAS and the brand’s first fashion show.
During the organizing phase, Clark had mixed feelings about hosting the show in Kokomo. She likely could have hosted the show in Indianapolis, where her clothes might have drawn a larger crowd. But she was compelled to represent her hometown and show other people in small towns they could be successful.
“You have this talent or you have this golden egg. …You should foster it here,” Clark said.
As it turned out, her brand’s first fashion show was a success. She was able to sell most of the clothes she designed for the show and visitors came up to let her know how well it was put together.
A well-choreographed fight scene even tricked a few attendees.
“I feel really invigorated. I feel this fire underneath me to keep it going because people really do believe in me. And it's not just myself having to motivate myself,” Clark said. “It's all these people actually telling me that they believe me. And I like the pressure of not wanting to let people down … their hope in me and their faith in what Kokomo can produce and the diversity that Kokomo has,” Clark said.
Some people are already telling her she’ll eventually have to move away from Kokomo to grow her business in larger cities. The designer understands, but doesn’t want to lose sight of her small-town roots.
She envisions coming back to Kokomo after she moves for an annual fashion show: one that would grow larger through the years and draw celebrity attention to the City of Firsts. She likes the idea of seating her mother next to Oprah while showing off her designs.
“It's big ideas and big dreams, but I'm tired of telling myself I can't do it because that hasn't gotten me anywhere,” Clark said.
Although some people have told Clark her aspirations are too widely spread, she doesn’t plan on slowing down or narrowing her goals. It can be a bit daunting at times, though.
“The more I venture out, and the more I become a public person, I know people are going to look at me and people are going to, hopefully, take interest in my life and look at me as a person who they want to take influence from,” Clark said. “But it's so scary, because I'm always going to mess up … I’m just a human.”
The designer doesn’t necessarily see herself as a role model yet. However, there are some people who have asked for her guidance, and she tries to show younger generations that a creative career is possible.
“Being a role model just means that you're trying your best every time that you do something,” Clark said, adding that she plans to keep a positive outlook and pure intentions as her career develops.
Looking to the future
Clark had one virtual class left before she graduating from IUK with a Bachelor of Art degree.
She’s going to New York Fashion Week later this year to scope out potential projects. By the end of 2024, she hopes to show off her own work at New York Fashion Week.
The designer also is planning to apply for Indiana Fashion Week this year.
Following up on the success of her first fashion show, Clark has been invited to sell her clothes at several events around central Indiana. Some local shops have even reached out to ask whether she could design some merchandise for their stores.
For now, she plans to stay in Kokomo and follow up on all the opportunities that are coming her way. Eventually, though, she hopes to move to a larger city and travel.
Clark plans to branch out with NO BiAS, eventually offering more than clothes. Before the end of the year, she would like to release books, offer services like design and photography, and possibly release a tabletop game.
“NO BiAS is so much more than clothes. It’s a lifestyle and I want people to understand that,” Clark said. “It’s art and it is community and it is fun. … Keep your eyes out. Look for us everywhere.”
To keep an eye on how Clark’s brand develops, or to purchase clothes from the Kokomo designer, visit her new website at www.nobiaswear.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.