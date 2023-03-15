It started with comic book conventions and children’s shows. Or maybe it started with a friend’s sewing machine. In general, if you ask Chardonnay Rose Clark where her love of fashion started, it started with an environment that inspired her and gave her the space to test some ideas.
She takes ownership of that passion, reminding herself that becoming a fashion designer was — and still is — her dream.
Now in her senior year as a Bachelor of Art student at Indiana University Kokomo, Clark opted to put together a senior exhibition. Staring down her deadline, she’s been organizing a fashion show that will feature roughly 30 handmade pieces.
The April 15 show will have a strong connection to sustainability, Clark said. It will also be held during Indiana University Kokomo’s sustainability week.
Most of the items will be one-offs, meaning there won’t be any replicas.
The designer explained she enjoys upcycling clothes, the practice of repurposing materials to create a new garment.
“I like to take clothes right before the trash can,” Clark said, adding she regularly finds discarded clothes at places such as Goodwill and Grace Memorial Church.
“I don’t want to take anything that can be used again and is nice,” Clark said, noting she primarily looks for clothes that have been torn or have stains. “I definitely want to reduce the amount of trash.”
Clark also expressed interest in designing a piece of clothing for someone to wear once, getting the piece back, then redesigning it for someone else.
In an editorial for PATTERN magazine, she explained how much work goes into making an article of clothing and how much pollution the textile industry contributes.
All of the clothes for the April fashion show are being designed under Clark’s brand, NO BiAS. She came up with the brand’s name during a recent summer trip to Alaska.
While on the trip, Clark explained, she tried connecting with strangers. When her new friends would beat around the bush, she would ask them to share their thoughts freely and without bias.
“No bias” became a bit of a mantra, Clark remembered.
“That’s what the whole brand is. I don’t want any facade. I’m not going to pretend to be this big person. I’m not out here flexing,” Clark said. “I don’t want any connotation to my name and I also want the freedom to not be confined to anything.”
The designer also said she hopes to design clothes outside of a gender bias, making clothes that could be worn by anyone.
When she was younger, Clark said, her fashion inspirations came from television characters like Harper from “Wizards of Waverly Place” and True Jackson from “True Jackson, VP.”
Her father Sterling Clark, who writes comic books and a comic strip featured weekly in the Kokomo Tribune, was another source of inspiration. He would take her to comic book conventions, where she would often see people confidently wearing outfits that would otherwise stand out.
Her father’s passion for art, Clark said, encouraged her to be creative.
Nowadays, Clark said she primarily finds fashion inspiration from regular people, rather than luxury fashion brands like Balenciaga or Versace.
“I get excited by seeing regular people in their house crocheting,” Clark said.
She’s also excited to see more people bridging the gap between avant garde fashion and street style clothes.
Bringing people together
Prior to organizing the April show, Clark didn’t have much experience organizing a fashion show.
One of the first steps, she explained, was figuring out who she could collaborate with.
Using her connections in the industry, she’s been able to secure a handful of models, three stylists, four photographers, a couple of videographers and a DJ to help with the show.
“I can’t express how amazing these people are for wanting to collaborate with me on this, and I’m very excited for people to see it,” Clark said. “I want this to be a community event … that’s the most important part, is bringing everyone together and basking in all of the talents that we’ve got.”
Clark plans to sell some of the featured clothing after the fashion show. In the meantime, you can also purchase some of her clothes on Etsy by searching for NOBiASDesign.
Clark said she has mixed feelings about hosting the show in Kokomo — there’s a bit of fear and a bit of excitement. Initially, she had considered hosting the show in Indianapolis, where she could draw a larger crowd. Ultimately, though, she wanted to represent her hometown.
One of the goals, she said, is to show people in other small towns that they can be successful.
“You have this talent or you have this golden egg. …You should foster it here,” Clark said.
