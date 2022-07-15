If you’ve been considering adopting a pet, now might be a good time to do so.
Across the nation, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is helping animal shelters reduce adoption fees. The Kokomo Humane Society is among the foundation’s benefactors.
Until the end of July, dog and cat adoption fees will be reduced — dog fees will cost $50 and cat fees will cost $20. A few animals that have been in the shelter for a while or are staff favorites will be available for free.
In a press release, Karen Wolfe, executive director at the Kokomo Humane Society, noted this is the first year her organization has participated in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event.
“We are so excited to be a part of this great event and grateful to be able to offer reduced adoption fees in order to find our pets loving homes,” Wolfe wrote.
The press release also noted “Empty the Shelters” has helped more than 96,000 pets find homes since 2016. Through the program, BISSELL partners with 443 animal welfare organizations in 47 states.
Wolfe encouraged anyone thinking about pet adoption to do some research first. For example, she said, people who work 10 hours a day shouldn’t adopt a puppy or a dog that’s better suited to an active lifestyle.
She also said people should look at the Kokomo Humane Society’s website before visiting. If an animal is shown on the pet adoption page, it is available for adoption.
The adoption process starts with potential adopters filling out an application, which can be found on the Kokomo Humane Society’s website. Once the applicant has been approved, they’ll be contacted and asked to schedule an appointment to visit the animal. Application reviews usually take 24-48 hours, Wolfe said.
