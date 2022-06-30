Data from the Kokomo Humane Society shows local strays aren’t being euthanized as frequently as they were a decade ago. In fact, the Humane Society hasn’t recorded a space-necessitated euthanasia since 2016.
To help the Kokomo Humane Society, Petco Love, a charitable organization funded by Petco, gave the shelter a $75,000 grant Tuesday.
Karen Wolfe, executive director at the Humane Society, said consistent help from Petco Love has played a significant role in the shelter’s ability to increase live release rates from 37% to 93% over the course of a decade.
Wolfe noted Petco Love, formerly called the Petco Foundation, differs from other grant organizations. It isn’t as rigid and requires less documentation of how funds are being spent. Primarily, Wolfe said, the organization uses live release documentation as the metric for success.
The Kokomo Humane Society will be able to use the funds however they see appropriate. Wolfe said the $75,000 will likely be put toward medical expenses and keeping cat adoption fees low.
In the past, cat adoption fees were the same as dog adoption fees ($200 for puppies under 6 months and $150 for the rest). Now, cat adoption fees range from $10 to $65.
When they got their first adoption grant, the Humane Society let people name their own cat adoption fee. The average adoption fee during that time was $26.
People are usually more willing to pay more for dogs, Wolfe said. However, funds have been allocated to a program that lets the dogs play more often and receive regular assessments. The dogs are more likely to be adopted when they’re happy, Wolfe said.
“Seeing the animals adopted is the best part of the job,” Wolfe said.
The Kokomo Humane Society is primarily funded through adoption fees, contracts with the city, fundraisers and grants.
“A huge percentage comes from donations,” Wolfe said, adding the contributions show the community is proud of the Humane Society’s work.
When Wolfe initially applied for this most recent grant, she had only asked for $70,000. Opening the email that said the Humane Society was being awarded the grant, she noticed Petco Love was giving her organization an additional $5,000.
“That’s really a big statement about them as an organization. And us,” Wolfe said. “They see what we’re doing and thought ‘you know what, they could use a little more than that.’”
