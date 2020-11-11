Chaun Farmer started working on his mythology card game, Demi, nearly five years ago. Now, his passion project is for sale.
Through some occasional clearing of his throat, Farmer explained the game.
Demi is an online trading card game, as well as a collectable card game, with a mythology theme. The three main mythologies are Greek, Norse and Egyptian, which have the eligibility to expand in the future. As of right now, the Greek starter deck is finished and is for sale online.
Card packs are a random assortment of cards, allowing chances for rare cards and cards for collecting and trading. Each pantheon will have a starter deck of 30 cards, all of which are printed in the U.S.
The two-player game will be played within one mythology, no mixing and matching, excluding agnostic cards, which can play across the mythologies. The effects in the cards are based off of the actual lore, Farmer said.
"The simplified version is to get to 20 (points), but the actual lore is you're gaining followers for the gods," he said.
The game can be played with 30-60 cards, depending on player preference. If a player runs out of cards and is unable to move for three rounds, they automatically lose.
"My goal for everything is to allow as much player customization and options as possible," he said.
Farmer hopes to expand on the game by releasing one major mythology a year, depending on funding. The game was made by Farmer along with lead artist Matt Bulahao.
The work that Farmer put into the Greek starter pack was extensive. He contacted several professors with doctorates in mythology to complete the deck in order to keep the information as objective as possible.
"With mythology and history in general, it's written by everyone, so everyone has their own take on it," he said. "Even Christianity, there's so many different forms (denominations) of Christianity. It's not different with any other mythology. With all the research, I wanted to be the most accurate."
Farmer started contemplating making the game while he was in the Army, stationed at Fort Hood, but he didn't want his game to be like others.
One of the most popular card games worldwide is Magic: The Gathering (MTG). The fantasy card game has more than 35 million players worldwide and has printed more than 20 billion cards, according to its website. The difficulty with MTG and many games like it, is that every expansion and update would render original cards almost useless, creating a very expensive game.
"Card games, every expansion, they add something brand new that breaks the game. It makes it so you can't use previous expansion packs, which I understand, it's a marketing strategy. It makes it so you are forced to buy new cards to play. The company continues to get revenue."
Additionally, according to MTG's tournament rules, those who want to play in standard tournaments are only allowed to play with cards from recent sets. Expansions are released a few times a year, which makes players alter their decks a few times a year.
Farmer understands the business, but he doesn't like it.
"However, I hate that concept. My goal is to make it so you can play it with the eighth expansion and still be able to play it with the first expansion cards," he said. "Card games and card collecting are a very expensive hobby and my goal is to kind of cut that down by not forcing people to have to buy the latest and greatest mythology that comes out. If you want Egyptian, you can play Egyptian, no matter what expansion goes on."
Farmer had spent a good chunk of money to be in a convention in Virginia, but once the coronavirus took hold in the U.S., Virginia quickly shut down the convention, and he felt he was out of luck. However, the veteran moved to Kokomo on a whim, and was told about Kokomo-Con by Jason Van Haecke, The Kingdom: Cards & Games owner.
"So, I was ready for this convention that I couldn't go to, but then I found out about Kokomo-Con, and I was able to show the game," he said. "That meant a lot, honestly."
After he was medically discharged from the Army, the veteran moved to Virginia to be closer to family. It wasn't a good fit.
"I didn't really like the area, it was overpriced, so I started looking at other places," he said. "Originally, I was looking at Indianapolis but every (leasing office) I talked to, the staff was actually rude, to say the least.
"So we showed up randomly to Kokomo, and they were really, really nice. So, my girlfriend and I sold my house, packed up and moved here," he said.
The day Farmer and his girlfriend signed the paperwork, they started driving to Indiana. With Kokomo having Kokomo-Con, Geek Street and even a card game specific store, Kingdom Cards & Games, Farmer is thrilled with the City of Firsts.
"I love it here," he said. "I have more friends here than I ever had in Virginia, and any other place, excluding the military."
The couple were warned about moving to Kokomo, someone said it was "a small town with nothing to do." But Farmer said Kokomo is the furthest thing from the small town he came from.
"The town my girlfriend lived in was a population of 60, for me, the population was maybe 1,000," he said. "There was one Wal-Mart, one Food Lion, a Taco Bell and a McDonald's, that was it. If you wanted to go anywhere else, it was 45 minutes in any direction. That's a small town."
Farmer said he's excited to settle down in Kokomo, and plans to buy a home with his girlfriend at the end of his lease.
"For all intents and purposes, this is my new home. I'm really glad I chose Kokomo and I'm really glad all of the things fell into place to get us here," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.