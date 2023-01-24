Keep an eye out this Valentine’s Day. You might be visited by a barbershop quartet.
The Kokomo Men of Note are offering Valentine’s Day grams before and during the upcoming holiday. Quartets will visit homes and businesses throughout the greater Kokomo area.
Prices for the musical surprise range from $45-50, depending on where the gram will be performed and whether you provide a time range or specific time for your sweetheart. It’s easier for the Men of Note to organize Valentine’s grams with a time range, so specific times will be more expensive.
Other than the performance, recipients of Valentine’s Day grams will be gifted a rose and a card.
There are six songs to choose from: “Let Me Call you Sweetheart,” “Heart of My Heart,” “I Love You Truly,” “Love Me Tender,” “You Are My Sunshine” and a parody of “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” that the organization sings to men.
Al Temby, one of the singers in the group, said he’s seen a range of reactions to the musical surprises. Some people cry; others smile. The most common reaction, he said, is embarrassment.
Temby added the Men of Note prefer to deliver the grams to businesses, where more people are able to experience the secondhand joy (or embarrassment).
“We get a pretty profound reaction from most people,” Temby said. He later added, “We enjoy doing it, and it’s a good fundraiser for us.”
The Valentine’s grams will primarily be delivered on Valentine’s Day. However, performances can also be booked for Feb. 12 and 13, depending on quartet availability.
To order a Valentine’s Day gram, call 765-416-1754, 765-434-5990 or visit kokomomenofnote.org.
