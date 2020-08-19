Eboni Griffin knows her way around a broadcast. She's covered it all, ranging from "The Property Brothers," to hurricanes, to the Superbowl. While she might not appear on the camera, her work has run on major news networks.
Griffin, 36, graduated from Indiana University in 2006 with bachelor's degree in journalism. She took a job at Fox with Shepherd Smith in New York City. Three years later, she went to Atlanta and eventually landed a position as supervising producer at HLN Morning Express with Robin Meade. She worked in Atlanta for nine years.
Her next adventure will take her, along with her family, back to Fox and The Big Apple, working as the senior broadcast producer for Good Morning America. But she started in the City of Firsts.
Griffin graduated from Kokomo High School in 2002. Reading and writing were always her strong suits, but her path became clearer once she joined the Kokomo Area Career Center (KACC) program for radio and television production, ran by KHS teacher Alice Guest-McKellar.
"For two years, I was in her program," she said. "We did the competitions for production and all that stuff. So I did that all in high school, so that really solidified that was what I wanted to do."
"I always loved reading and writing but once I'd been through that program, I realized this was what I was good at."
Arriving at IU, Griffin's path on broadcast continued.
"The (KACC) program was really like an introductory college program," she said. "I felt like I was really prepared. I went onto the journalism track, I did internships with Fox59, WTHR."
She also wrote for the student newspaper, newscast, and radio, and had an internship for Fox in New York City. She was busy.
"Initially, I wanted to be on air," she said. "But then I interned at Fox and that was the first time I had exposure to all of the jobs behind the scenes in a powerful way. And that's where I learned that's where the real control and power lies, is with the producers and executive producers.
"That's when I decided that I didn't want to just read what was written before me. I didn't want to just be the face. I wanted to be in control of the editorial."
Pursuing that goal, Griffin was overseeing the HLN Morning Express show rundowns, editorial, scripts and managing a team of four anchors and 30 writers, producers, and staff. In her new position, she'll be in charge of editorial for the first half of the two-hour show.
While the second half the of show has feature stories, celebrities and cooking segments, the first hour is hard news. Griffin said the editorial content is always developing overnight to provide the newest, freshest information to the audience.
While the job is demanding, Griffin finds giving a platform to people who would not otherwise be heard is rewarding.
"Being able to tell the stories of people who normally may not have a voice or might be ignored otherwise (is rewarding)..." she said. "In certain areas, it's hard to get the attention of mainstream media. Being connected to the small towns all over the country, the places that may not get the attention that New York or D.C. gets, I think that's probably one of my strong suits."
Growing up in Kokomo has helped shaped Griffin's passion to find those stories. In fact, Griffin had to overcome many hurdles to achieve her position.
The first-generation college student with parents who have worked in factories. She's learned as she navigated her way through her first experiences with corporate America, with a daughter in tow.
"I had my daughter when I was 17, she went to college with me," she said. "I've lived kind of all pieces of the American Dream."
Griffin is now married, and in addition to her 18-year-old daughter, she has a 14-year-old stepdaughter. The oldest is will be attending Howard University this fall to also study journalism. However, due to coronavirus, she will be coming with her parents to New York City until the campus reopens.
William Gatlin, Griffin's dad, worked briefly in journalism, writing sports stories. He said he's not at all surprised by his daughter's success.
"My time in journalism wasn't major, but it's like my daughter picked up in my footsteps," he said. "I'm really proud. Her husband is an architect and my granddaughter is going to Howard University. There's a lot to be thankful for here."
Moving during a pandemic is stressful. Gatlin, along with Griffin's mother, Veronica, drove in to Atlanta from Kokomo to help with the transition. No matter the obstacles, Gatlin kept a positive mindset.
"We're keeping everything in prayer," he said.
And along with prayer is Griffin's tenacious spirit that has kept her going. She encourages others in similar situations to know goals and set them.
"For me, a lot changed (after having my daughter), but nothing changed. I knew what I wanted to do before I had her, my goals were clear before I got pregnant and I was even more determined afterward because I had mouths to feed..." she said.
"I did not lose sight of what I wanted, and what I knew I was capable of, not listening to people who thought my dreams were too big, and to not get discouraged," she said. "Nothing changes, it makes things a lot harder, but nothing changes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.