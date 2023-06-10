Just one of the dozens of Indiana’s early Black settlements still exists today, Lyles Station.
An unincorporated community located in southwestern Indiana in Gibson County, south of the Patoka River and near the confluence of the White and Wabash rivers, the settlement gets its name from Joshua Lyles, a free Black man from Tennessee, who moved to the rural area around 1837.
Lyles was an early settler of the community and created a successful farm, having a few hundred acres of farmland to his name. After the Civil War, he went back to Tennessee and encouraged newly freed slaves to join him in Indiana. In its heyday, the community had a population of more than 800.
The then-small community thrived, in large part to Lyles' donation of land to get the settlement going and a later donation of 50 acres to Airline Railroad so the rail company could establish a train depot and extend a rail line to the community. One of his land donations led to the construction of a school, jumpstarting the community’s commitment to educating the population.
After the Great Flood of 1913 devastated the town and led to a steep population decline, the Lyles Consolidated School was built in 1919. Starting off as an integrated school, it became an all-Black school in 1922. It operated as a school until 1958 when it closed due to declining enrollment.
In the decades after its closure, the school building deteriorated and fell into serious disrepair. In the 1990s, though, a group called the Lyles Station Historic Preservation Corporation began its plans to restore the school to its former glory.
After fundraising efforts and grants, the restored school reopened in 2003 as a living history museum and community center where school students can spend a day in the life of a Lyles Station student at the turn of the 20th century and visitors can learn about the history of the community at its museum.
William Smith, the pastor at Kokomo’s Second Missionary Baptist Church, and some members of the steering committee of the Douglas School recently visited the Lyles Consolidated School. Their goal? To glean information from the people who run the Lyles Consolidated School and gain insight into what can be replicated here in Kokomo.
“Lyles Station is probably the closest to what we are looking at doing,” Smith said. “Lyles Station talks about the settlement, so we’ve learned how you can tell a history, to be able to speak to community history.”
Douglass School, located at 1104 N. Bell St. in the city’s historically racially segregated area and named after the famous abolitionist Frederick Douglass, opened in 1920 as an all Black school; all Black students that age in Kokomo, in fact, were required to enroll at the school.
It would later merge in the mid-1950s with the nearby Willard School, before closing in 1968 following a lawsuit by the Kokomo NAACP about school placement in the city and a decision by a United States district judge.
The structure – which served as an employment center and nursing school in the late 1960s and 1970s and later fell vacant before being taken over by what became Everlasting Dominion Fellowship – has been unoccupied for a number of years.
The city purchased the property in 2019 and spent $72,000 to replace the building’s roof, rafters, shingles and windows before gifting it to the nonprofit Embracing Hope of Howard County, run by Smith.
Despite years of sitting empty, the inside of the building is still in very good condition and still has its historic charms.
The school’s original wood lockers remain to this day, as do the hardwood floors, the original slate chalkboards and the original doors and entrance to the principal’s office, previously filled by the legendary Rev. Henry Perry. Perry not only was a principal at Douglass School but also founded the nearby Carver Community Center.
For the last three and half years, the nonprofit Embracing Hope of Howard County has been holding school reunions and raising money to turn the former school into a cultural center and museum, an idea that came from a community survey the nonprofit conducted.
So far, through donations and grants, Smith said the nonprofit is looking at raising $1 million to get the building fully renovated and open. So far, roughly half of that has been raised.
“It’s such a large building, and because it’s such a large building, there’s much that needs to be done,” Smith said.
Once opened, the cultural center and museum will focus on telling the local history of the county’s Black, Native American and minority residents.
“It’s important to tell the stories of all peoples,” Smith said. “Prior to recently, much of African American history and what African Americans, and even Native Americans, had to go through was not talked about as much. It’s important to educate individuals on why there is a large concentration of ministries on a certain side of town. It’s very important for a city like Kokomo that’s named after a tribal chief to understand the rich history of Native American culture and not just throw that name Kokomo around but also understand the place and its connection to where we are.”
Exhibits will include:
● Museum space for rotating exhibits telling the story of the cultural history of the region.
● A Heritage Classroom that will allow regional students to experience a 1940s learning environment.
● A family and history research room to allow individuals within the region to research their personal history and genealogy.
● An event space and warming kitchen to support gatherings of up to 150 people.
● A small meeting breakout space.
● A cultural store.
Last year, the building was officially put on the National Register of Historic Places. Such a designation is given to buildings, sites or districts “deemed worthy of preservation” for its historical significance. It also opens up grant and marketing opportunities.
Once opened, Smith said he sees Douglass School as complementary to other museums in town, such as the Howard County Historical Society’s exhibition Howard County African American History Revealed and hopes it becomes not only a destination for locals looking to find out more about their community but also a statewide and even national destination.
“I’m hoping it becomes a ‘must stop’ for those interested in learning about history,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.