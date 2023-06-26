Balloons, flags and colorful outfits filled the 500 block of Buckeye Street on Saturday. The diverse crowd came from all over north central Indiana to dance, shop and commemorate a 1969 protest that took place in Greenwich Village, New York.
The second annual Kokomo Pride Festival was deemed a success by its organizers.
Sheyenne Adams, who spearheaded the festival’s planning, pointed out the festival grew in its second year. It saw an uptick in vendors — a total of 28 local and regional organizations or businesses set up booths — and live entertainers than last year.
The festival’s drag show after-party also sold out.
Given recent Indiana legislation — such as House Enrolled Act 1608, which will require schools to notify parental guardians if their children use names or pronouns that don’t match the gender they were assigned at birth, and State Enrolled Act 480, which prohibits transgender health care for minors — Adams said the celebration felt a bit different this year.
“It just makes it more important for us to not back down and go back into hiding,” they said. “We’re not going away, so we may as well keep the party going.”
Paul Novak, president of Kokomo Pride, said it was important to have a festival in Kokomo — not just Indianapolis — because there are members of the LGBTQ+ community in every community.
“We need to be just as visible here,” he said, adding the Kokomo celebration might also be more accessible for people who can’t travel to Indianapolis.
As people entered the festival, the first booth many of them saw was for a national organization called Free Mom Hugs.
Adrianna Randle, a volunteer who helps lead Indiana’s chapter of Free Mom Hugs, explained the movement was started by a Christian mother in Oklahoma. She rejected her gay son’s sexuality for years. After seeing an outpouring of love at a Pride festival, she had a change of heart.
The organization has since spread to all 50 states, sending droves of mothers out to hug people who don’t always get to hug their own parents due to their identity.
Nearby, Meghan Buell spoke to visitors about her organization, Transgender Resource, Education and Enrichment Services (TREES).
The founder said she focuses on small towns and rural areas where there are less resources for trans people.
Buell said most of her work has to do with teaching communication skills so dialogues in those communities can be respectful. She also connects people with helpful resources.
It was Buell’s second time at the Kokomo Pride Festival. She said last year’s community was exactly who she wanted to reach out to — people from nearby smaller towns came to Kokomo to celebrate Pride. It’s also a fun festival, she added.
Buell said her work started in 2015, following the suicide of Leelah Alcorn, a trans teenager who wasn’t able to find support.
“Even one conversation with one person could save a life,” Buell said.
Thomas Inskeep came up to thank Buell for her work. He later explained he grew up in North Manchester.
“Being a gay kid in the 80s was not great,” Inskeep said, later adding, “It was awful.”
He left Indiana for a while but returned in 2020 because he missed the state that felt like home.
“This is my home, too,” Inskeep said. “And nobody gets to tell me I have to leave because I’m queer, because I’m nonbinary.”
He noted people came to the festival from places like Greentown, Atlanta and Tipton. To Inskeep, they were the people who were doing the heavy lifting.
“A festival like this being here is so big. It matters so much,” Inskeep said.
He added Indianapolis’ festival is important, but real change for members of the LGBTQ+ is made in small towns.
“Pride in Indiana, especially outside of Indianapolis, hits different because it’s harder in small towns and Republican states,” Inskeep said. “It’s easy to get jaded in large towns.”
He also called for ally support.
“When was the last time you were assaulted for being yourself?” he asked. “We keep getting assaulted. We are under attack, and the Indiana state legislature has a target on us.”
As the festival drew to a close, preparations for the drag show after-party were made on Sun King Kokomo’s back porch.
Glinda B. Fierce, the drag performer who organized the show, said the Muncie-based group was high-energy and family-friendly.
They said drag performances are important to Pride celebrations because the performers act as a front line against anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments. They added drag performances are especially important in smaller towns, where viewers are less likely to see diverse representation.
“If you’re afraid of drag queens, come watch a drag queen. We’re not doing anything wrong,” they said, later adding, “Don’t make assumptions about the drag and queer community if you haven’t seen it.”
Novak, president of Kokomo Pride, estimated more people came out to the event than last year. He would like to see the celebration continue to grow.
“It went great,” Novak said. “Everybody was in a really good mood.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.