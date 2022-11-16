Inside the Howard County Courthouse, the walls of Tashawnna Summers’ office are decorated with motivational phrases. Words like “I am not what has happened to me. I am what I choose to become,” from Carl Jung find space near the windowsill dotted with potted plants.
It’s a relaxing office. But Summers hadn’t always planned on being Howard County’s Victim Advocate. In fact, she had originally planned on becoming a psychologist. Losing her son, Ezekiel Summers, compelled her to help other people who lost a family member to violence.
Recently, she started a nonprofit organization to extend services past what the county position is able to offer. It’s called All Out The Blue Resource Foundation.
One of Summers’ goals is to make sure the departed are remembered as people. She doesn’t like the loss of humanity when people are referred to as coroner numbers, police case numbers or statistics.
“I want to say their name,” Summers said. “I want to keep their humanistic nature. … They’re a person. My son doesn’t have a name in the police; He’s Summers and then his case number. That’s it.”
Summers explained her son was killed on April 6, 2019. The 19-year-old had been dropping Karo syrup off for a baby in Indianapolis when he was shot. The killer was never arrested.
She remembers friends and family members saying Ezekiel’s death had been out of the blue.
Although her family and friends tried to offer support, Summers said she was still in shock two weeks after Ezekiel’s death. The loss of her son didn’t fully hit until her friends and family started going back to work and carrying on with their lives.
Looking back, she said her faith and her determination to see the killers face justice were the two things that kept her moving forward.
“I just kept hearing God speak to me. As I was going through my own personal healing process, he was giving me little drops in the bucket,” Summers said. Her faith compelled her to start a nonprofit and help other people deal with the emotional trauma left in the wake of a violent loss.
“There’s a lot of homicide, and there’s a lot of violent traumatic incidents that cause you to not know which way to go,” Summers said. “Not everybody gets out of the bed.”
There are several services Summers plans on offering through the nonprofit.
“Everything that I’m presenting and offering is what I wish I would have had. It’s every nook and cranny,” Summers said.
For starters, Summers said she’s already visited a couple to offer grief counseling at their home. She’s started offering group counseling as well, with sessions hosted at the Gilead House.
But, recognizing the need for her organization to have its own base of operations, she’s hoping to secure a home for All Out The Blue by springtime. Summers said she already has an idea of where she would like to set up, and the group counseling would be moved to the new building.
All Out The Blue’s first fundraiser is going on right now, and a portion of the proceeds will be used to pay for the first few months of rent.
She’s also working on establishing a peer line, which would allow grieving family members to speak with other people who understand where they’re coming from; and forming a court advocacy program, which would send volunteers to attend trials with family members.
Summers also plans on offering liaison services, helping the bereaved communicate with mortuaries, pay for obituaries and organize funeral services.
Looking back, Summers said her son’s mortician took advantage of the tragedy by overcharging for Ezekiel’s cremation. She had also been convinced to pay for a casket, rather than renting one, that was resold after Ezekiel’s funeral.
“I think I’m filling the gap of what I didn’t have, which is someone to come in and walk with you through the process,” Summers said. The closest thing she had was the Indianapolis victim advocate, who inspired her to become Howard County’s victim advocate.
Summers explained victim advocates aren’t able to get too personal with their clients, though. For example, a victim advocate isn’t able to help people file victim compensation forms. They’re mostly there to help people through the court system.
Finally, Summers said All Out The Blue will distribute memory boxes and self-care products.
“We just want to present you with something that can help you while you’re going through. So you don’t have to lose you,” Summers said.
For now, the services will only be offered in Kokomo. But Summers said she would like to eventually expand to other states.
“This is the City of Firsts, it’s going to start first here,” Summers said. “The foundation is here. The people are here. It teaches me exactly what I need to know before I reach my full potential.”
