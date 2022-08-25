A stack of treasure maps were hidden in an outdoor container Tuesday morning at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Russiaville location.
Reaching for his camera, Adam Rood documented where he had stashed the maps that would lead treasure hunters across Howard County. It was one of 10 locations he would have to visit throughout the following days in preparation for a statewide treasure hunt.
The idea for the treasure hunt, he previously explained, came after finding a geocaching Facebook group that was interested in a large-scale event. Hoping to grow his YouTube channel, Driving Me Quackers, he decided to combine his affinity for rubber ducks and geocaching.
Each chest will contain an Amazon gift card, a signed copy of “Starfish” by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps and a collection of rubber ducks.
The statewide treasure hunt is scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday. It will kick off with a video on Rood’s YouTube channel explaining where people can find each treasure map.
Satisfied with the Howard County map’s hiding space, tucked underneath a few booklets, he closed the container and retrieved two lumpy Hobby Lobby bags from the trunk of his car.
Inside each bag was a trove of treasure chests. A few were wooden, which Rood explained would be used for outdoor stashes. The rest, an array of black, silver, mint green and bubble gum pink, shined as if made from study metal. The colorful boxes, Rood said, were to be used for stashes left indoors.
He took a few videos panning across the treasure chests, then returned them to the trunk of his Tesla Model S. Having an electric vehicle, he noted, would save him gas expenses while traveling around the state.
Initially, Rood had intended to bring along a hired cameraman and drop off maps and treasure chests at five different locations scattered throughout the state. However, a last-minute text informed the YouTuber he would be on his own Tuesday.
Usually, Rood explained, he films his own material. But with roughly 48,000 social media interactions and more than 500 responses to the Facebook event he created for the state-wide treasure hunt, he wanted to ensure the video that kicked off the hunt was top notch.
“I’m still learning, and with 50,000 people potentially interested in this I wanted to make sure it was the best quality possible,” Rood explained.
After shooting a bit more content, using a mock treasure map that resembled a pirate’s, Rood hopped into his car and drove 23 minutes across the county, eventually winding up at the Wildcat Creek Reservoir Park.
A Howard County native, Rood explained he hadn’t even known about the trails that outline the southwestern bank of the reservoir until he had to run on them in college for a cross country practice.
Treasure hunters would have to hike fairly far back to find the treasure, he warned.
Following a copy of the map he hid at the library, Rood traversed the winding passageways that eventually led to the hiding space he had previously scoped out.
He stashed the wooden treasure box behind a tree just off the beaten path, retrieved his camera and filmed a brief segment showing the landmarks that would let treasure hunters know exactly where the chest was hidden.
In the future, he noted, he would like to register the Howard County hiding spot’s coordinates for geocachers.
Although Rood estimated simply hiding the treasure would take roughly 16 hours, he said the project had been enjoyable and was looking forward to the trip across the state.
“I get to take a week off work just to basically go adventuring and hide the chests,” Rood said. “I want people to be able to get out and enjoy themselves with this.”
Finding a way to plan outdoor activities, he added, was an extra benefit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the treasure chests he’s most looking forward to people finding will be hidden in the Hoosier National Forest near Bloomington.
“At the very least, it’ll get people out on a hiking adventure,” Rood said. “I’m going to put it, hopefully, five miles back.”
In total, Rood predicted it would take a month for each of the chests to be found. But, if the treasure hunt catches the attention of enough people, every stash could be found in a matter of days.
Rood said he already has plans for future videos. He’s been working on getting permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to send an astronaut-themed rubber duck to space via weather balloon. He’s also planning to run across the state in a duck costume.
“If I can hit 1,000 subscribers, I really want to do something like this again. But this time bring 10 subscribers in and have a big treasure hunt with all of them, like a multiphase thing, and the grand prize be $1,000,” Rood said.
