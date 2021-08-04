Six words changed Beth Brooke's life forever — "As a leader who is gay." When Brooke came out, she was 52 years old, and she was the most senior openly gay female executive in the world.
At the time, the Kokomo native was the Ernst and Young (EY) Global Vice Chair of Public Policy. She had previously presented herself as a straight ally, but she realized she wanted to be honest. She spoke those six words at the Trevor Project Annual Awards when she introduced a video EY did for the "It Gets Better" campaign. The Trevor Project is a national, nonprofit organization focused on providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth.
"My message to them was, 'You are valuable because of your difference, not in spite of your difference,'" she said. "The world is going to try to make you feel less valuable because of your difference. Don't try to hide it, don't try to cover it up. That's why you're valuable."
That was a decade ago. Now, Brooke is continuing that message with a scholarship at Indiana University-Kokomo (IUK) for LGBTQ students who show outstanding leadership qualities. The Life In Full Color Scholarship was named after that moment Brooke stood on stage and came out. She was expecting to be booed, or her career to be ruined. She instead received a five-minute standing ovation.
"I am standing on the stage with tears pouring down my face, not understanding at all what is happening," she said. "People are clapping, I'm getting a standing ovation. It's 52 years of silence being broken. And my life didn't end. It was like someone in that moment flipped that switch — from black and white to life in full color — in that moment."
The scholarship's inaugural recipient is Autumn Kelshaw. Brooke had no part in choosing Kelshaw as the recipient, but she said she looks forward to meeting the student.
The scholarship is for LGBTQ students who excels in academics, shows great leadership potential and want to make a difference in the world. Ideally, the student would have come out, but that isn't a prerequisite.
Brooke said that while the scholarship is not limited to students who haven't been accepted for their identity or sexuality, she wanted to make sure the funding would be made public in such a way that those students knew it existed.
"I would never want to limit the scholarship in that way, but I wanted to make sure it was available to a pool of people who may not have been embraced when they came out," she said.
Brooke grew up in Kokomo, going to Taylor schools, where she played many sports, but excelled in basketball. She graduated from Taylor High School and went on to play basketball at Purdue University, where she was a part of the first class of female recruits to receive a basketball scholarship.
"The partial scholarship gave me a chance to relieve the financial burden on my parents," she said. "I watched them struggle to put my ... older brother through IU and so I was thrilled to be able to have my athletic abilities help pay for my education and lighten the load on them. It was a way to feel like I was giving back to them."
But receiving that scholarship didn't drive her decision to start the scholarship at IUK.
Brooke started at EY in Indianapolis in 1981. She said she was the only woman, the only Democrat in a sea of Republicans and the only introvert in a sea of extroverted men.
"I was just different from the start," she said. "(EY), for 30 years, completely embraced me. I knew I was valuable because of my difference. ... For some reason, EY let me run with all of my differences, and I was very innovative, very entrepreneurial."
And she was. Brooke has been named to Forbes “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” list 11 times. In 2017, she received the Theodore Roosevelt Award for NCAA athletes who went on to become “distinguished citizens of national reputation and outstanding accomplishment.” Brooke recently retired from EY and now sits on several boards, including The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Women's Forum.
When it comes to the future of LGBTQ diversity, Brooke said she believes it will be driven by the private sector as multinational companies can control "what goes on within their four walls across the world." As companies become more inclusive, more allies will work toward inclusion in their home lives and communities. She said that ripple effect is similar to IUK's embracing diverse communities.
"What goes on within IUK’s four walls can have that same impact on Kokomo," she said. "Also, for Kokomo, the diversity of talent in the community is crucial to the ultimate economic success of the city and the livelihood of Kokomo citizens."
Brooke said that research shows diversity is "key to the innovativeness and economic success of cities."
"So as Kokomo embraces the rich diversity of its population and attracts more diversity, all will benefit," she said. "Without an embrace of diversity, the opposite will be true as well: a poor economic outcome."
While Brooke grappled with coming out for so long, she said those fighting the same battle can take some of that pressure off themselves.
"The world cares a lot less about you than you think," she said. "We put a lot of pressure on ourselves, but everyone's got their own (stuff). They're trying to deal with their own stuff. They care a lot more about their stuff than your stuff."
She advised people take their time and embrace their feelings. She said coming out is a complicated thing that comes with many layers and emotions.
Brooke also offered advice specifically to young LGBTQ people in the Kokomo area: find support in like-minded people. Once established with plenty of support from peers, it's time to take changes out into the community.
"Engage in the world, try to help enlighten those who might not understand," she said. "Understand that the way you make change in this world is by taking a long-term view, meet people where they are. In other words, seek to understand them before you try to get them to understand you.
"I see so many people finger wag at people, saying 'you should do this, or you should do that,'" she said. "And that does not work. You've got to meet people where they are, understand why they believe what they believe, make sure they feel heard and then walk it back to try to find common ground through dialogue. That's the only way change ever happens."
Brooke always finds a way to be involved in hopes to better her community and the world at large if she can. The emotional and physical labor that entails can be burdensome, but she said that isn't a deterrent, and it shouldn't be for others either.
"I am totally exhausted by it but I believe in the adage that if you can, you should," she said. "If you can influence change, and we all can, you should. So whether you're tired or exhausted or not, go. Go anyway."
Brooke attributes her tenacious attitude to being an athlete — that she will go until she can't. But, even for one of the most prominent openly gay women in the world, taking care of herself is important. Spending time with her three cats, Punkie, Soccer Ball and Maxwell, at home gives her time to recharge.
"I'm an introvert, I'm very aware of that," she said. " Spending time alone with my cats, that unconditional love, that's what allows me to reset. I am a private person, that's how I recharge. And yet, the world would see me as a very public person, because I believe that if you can, you should."
