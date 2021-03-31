When Amie Osborn was volunteering in Kokomo a few years ago, she expected to hear that the nonprofit programs have a need for clothes or other durable goods. She didn't expect to hear that the program, more than any other good, needed protein.
Osborn, along with her husband Vince, were painting at Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM) a few years ago when Executive Supervisor Kathy Esslinger gave the surprising information.
"She mentioned that one of the things they were often lacking was protein, by far," she said.
When Osborn learned that most of the men coming into CAM were often protein deficient, she said it hit her hard. Osborn is the vice-president, commercial and agriculture lender at First Farmers Bank & Trust. She is also a member of Indiana Farmers Bureau (INFB)., which means she spends a lot of time with local farmers.
On the drive home to Bunker Hill, she and her husband tried to figure out how they could translate their agriculture industry ties to giving back to those in need. She didn't know how to connect her agriculture knowledge with providing protein to those experiencing homeless, but she wanted to do something.
Last year, the couple founded BOGO Foods. Unlike the sales in stores, BOGO stands for Buy One Give One.
BOGO Foods is a non-profit focused on providing protein to those in need, specifically those who are experiencing homelessness. The Osborns raise broilers and sell the locally produced protein. They use the profits to buy larger quantities of wholesale protein, following the “buy one, give one” model. One locally grown bird equates to ten servings of meat for those who are food insecure.
Osborn's background is important to the founding of BOGO. While Osborn was born in Sacramento, she was raised in a very small, "three-stoplight kind" of town in northern California. When she was in high school, she joined FFA and started showing poultry, which sparked an interest in agriculture.
A few years and a couple of degrees later, Vince and Aime Osborn move to Indiana to attend Purdue University seeking master's degrees. Immediately out of grad school, Osborn joined First Farmers Bank & Trust as a lender.
Fast forward to shortly after volunteering at CAM, Osborn joined AgrIInstitute’s Indiana Agricultural Leadership Program, which partners with INFB. The two-year leadership training requires participants to create a "Making a Difference" project, and that lingering thought of those who are food insecure came to mind.
"Someone at the (leadership program) suggested a non-profit, and she brought up Tom's shoes," she said. "That's a concept of selling a premium product to translate to helping people."
Collaborating connections from the leadership program and INFB, she was able to begin the work. She started running the numbers, trying to figure out what she could do on her three acres of land.
"Can we do pork? Can we do beef? We just landed on poultry because it's a quick turn-around, I like poultry and it was just a fun opportunity to try it out," she said.
BOGO allows the Obsorns to support local production as well as commercial production of poultry by connecting people who have a desire to have locally-produced product, and have a desire to help the community.
"We fully support local and commercial production," she said. "We support our locally-raised product while recognizing how safe and affordable our commercial ag industry is."
In February, BOGO delivered 288 pounds of animal protein to local shelters. While the number is significant, Osborn has bigger goals. She already has connected with people both from shelters wanting more protein, and distributors wanting to donate more protein.
The first and second deliveries of protein was donated, and after that, BOGO will be buying from commercial producers.
From engaging networks, on both the nonprofit and agriculture sides, Osborn has been able to learn, collaborate and coordinate with existing programs and businesses. Osborn mentioned that someone from Wabash County, also involved in INFB, called her about a similar program they're doing.
"You think 288 pounds of meat is a lot? It's not a lot," she said. "They just delivered like 2,000 pounds of meat just the other day. So we're figuring out how BOGO can do something like that and apply it to Howard and Miami counties."
When it came to talking about how it feels to give back, Osborn said it's part of her, as well as her industry.
"That's kind of always the goal, right?" she said. "Whatever you're going to do, you always want to help your neighbors. ... Agriculture is a close-knit community that loves helping people. We want to feed, clothe and fuel people so we as a society can do bigger, better things."
