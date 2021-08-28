I have a saying: “Yes, we will age, but let’s never grow old!”
Every day, we are aging. Look at your pictures on the wall and consider the person you look at in the mirror. It’s the same person but different.
Wise sages have told that over a period of time, “the day will come, just keep on living.” In fact, I sometimes say the same thing to persons younger than me.
A friend of mine, Angie Foust, states, “As life will, time passes.”
While we are in the process of aging, let’s strive to face each day with the awe and wonderment of a child. In fact, concerning our entrance into heaven, Jesus comments, “Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.” (St. Matthew 18:3.)
Czech writer Milan Kundera shares, “There is a certain part of all of us that lives outside of time. Perhaps we become aware of our age only at exceptional moments, and most of the time we are ageless.”
As I was walking to shake the hand of my friend, Brian Foust, I commented, “Now, Brian, I don’t walk as fast as when you watched me a few years ago on the sidelines as a boys varsity assistant basketball coach for Kokomo High School."
Brian, shaking my hand and smiling, replied, “That’s OK, Mike, you are just old!”
As I am smiling right now, it's true that I have had a few birthdays, but “old?” I don’t know about that!
Founder of the Aging With Attitude Movement Bill Heiges shares, "Aging is inevitable. Growing old is optional. There is nothing we can do about aging. It is a natural process everyone experiences. We can either accept this inevitable change in our lives or get blindsided by it. Modern science and technology may be able to slow down the aging process. Proper diet and exercise may even help turn back our mental and physical biological clock. But, so far, Ponce de Leon’s mythical fountain of youth has proven evasive.”
More important each day, let’s be in hot pursuit of answering the question “What legacy will I leave?”
It’s stated that “a legacy is passed from one generation to the next and often refers to gifts of money or property. However, leaving a personal legacy involves more than the financial assets you bestow on the younger generation.”
One thing about aging is coming into a better understanding of the scripture “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1.)
One major legacy a person can bestow upon another person younger than them concerning the gift of aging is about obtaining wisdom.
“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. “(Isaiah 40:31.)
My recommendation is for us to not look for “the day to come” but continue living each day to its fullest in the now. Then, when “that day” comes, we will be ready.
“Mike, ready for what?"
“Let’s just pursue, wait and see.”
I’m just saying.
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
