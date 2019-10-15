‘Jojo Rabbit’: Waititi bold balancing act
TORONTO (AP) — It’s just a few hours before “Jojo Rabbit” will make its world premiere and writer-director Taika Waititi is still figuring out how to talk about it.
“I still don’t even really know how to describe it without making people shift uncomfortably,” says Waititi with a shrug.
“Jojo Rabbit” is as singular as its director, the idiosyncratic New Zealand filmmaker of the off-kilter buddy comedy “The Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and the vampire mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows.” The new film, which Fox Searchlight will release Friday, is a comic coming-of-age story about a 10-year-old boy named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who lives with his mom (Scarlett Johansson) and has a buffoonish imaginary friend he talks to for company and guidance.
Oh, and also “Jojo Rabbit” is set in Nazi Germany and the imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler.
But that summary doesn’t really do the job, either. Hitler, as played with bug-eyed flair by Waititi, is really the young boy’s confused, half-formed idea of Hitler, the man he’s been indoctrinated to idolize. The movie starts off a madcap comedy and gradually morphs into something sweetly sentimental, as Jojo begins questioning what he’s been told about Jews after discovering one (Thomasin McKenzie) living in his attic. “Jojo Rabbit” is about growing up in a world where the received wisdom is ridiculous.
To say the least, it’s not the sort of thing most directors coming off a smash-hit Marvel movie would make. Waititi’s “Thor: Ragnarok” made $848 million worldwide, and he’s set to direct its 2021 sequel. But in between, Waititi used his newfound industry capital to get “Jojo Rabbit” — a film he started writing in 2011 — greenlit. Pitching a movie that combines quirkiness with the Holocaust was no easier than talking to journalists about it.
“You don’t walk into a studio and say: ‘Nazi comedy!’” Waititi jokes.
The 44-year-old filmmaker was meeting at the Toronto International Film Festival where Waititi, jetlagged from the travel, asked if he might put on sunglasses “so long as you don’t construe that as me being arrogant or trying to be a musician.” In Toronto, “Jojo Rabbit” went on to win the festival’s audience award, a prize that for the last decade has corresponded with a best-picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
“Jojo” was a hit with Toronto audiences, who celebrated Waititi’s seemingly impossible balancing act. But the critical reception has been mixed. The easiest comparison has been Wes Anderson’s “Rushmore” meets Roberto Benigni’s “Life Is Beautiful,” and some view such an unlikely tonal combination as trivializing a historical trauma. Even those who have cheered “Jojo Rabbit” quickly grant it’s a movie that, on paper, shouldn’t work.
But Waititi, who’s Jewish and Maori, from the Te Whanau-a-Apanui tribe, has long delighted in melding light and dark, playful and serious. “I don’t like something where I feel like I know what’s going to happen next,” he says. “I like going from a fun moment to something tragic or shocking.”
Harold Bloom dies at 89
NEW YORK (AP) — Harold Bloom, the critic and Yale professor whose seminal “The Anxiety of Influence” and melancholy regard for literature’s old masters made him a popular author and standard-bearer of Western civilization amid modern trends, died Monday at age 89.
Bloom’s wife, Jeanne, said that he had been failing health, although he continued to write books and was teaching as recently as last week.
Bloom wrote more than 20 books and prided himself on making scholarly topics accessible to the general reader. Although he frequently bemoaned the decline of literary standards, he was as well placed as a contemporary critic could hope to be. He appeared on best-seller lists with such works as “The Western Canon” and “The Book of J,” was a guest on “Good Morning America” and other programs and was a National Book Award finalist and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. A readers’ poll commissioned by the Modern Library ranked “The Western Canon” at No. 58 on a list of the 20th century’s best nonfiction English-language books.
His greatest legacy could well outlive his own name: the title of his breakthrough book, “The Anxiety of Influence.” Bloom argued that creativity was not a grateful bow to the past, but a Freudian wrestle in which artists denied and distorted their literary ancestors while producing work that revealed an unmistakable debt.
He was referring to poetry in his 1973 publication, but “anxiety of influence” has come to mean how artists of any kind respond to their inspirations. Bloom’s theory has been endlessly debated, parodied and challenged, including by Bloom. The book’s title has entered the culture in ways Bloom likely never imagined or desired, such as The New York Times headline that read “Jay-Z Confronts the Anxiety of Being Influential” or the Canadian rock band that named itself “Anxiety of Influence.”
Bloom openly acknowledged his own heroes, among them Shakespeare, Samuel Johnson and the 19th century critic Walter Pater. He honored no boundaries between the life of the mind and life itself and absorbed the printed word to the point of fashioning himself after a favorite literary character, Shakespeare’s betrayed, but life-affirming Falstaff. Bloom’s affinity began at age 12, when Falstaff rescued him from “debilitating self-consciousness,” and he more than lived up to his hero’s oversized aura in person. For decades he ranged about the Yale campus, with untamed hair and an anguished, theatrical voice, given to soliloquies over the present’s plight.
The youngest of five children, he was born in 1930 in New York’s East Bronx to Orthodox Jewish immigrants from Russia, neither of whom ever learned to read English. Bloom’s literary journey began with Yiddish poetry, but he soon discovered the works of Hart Crane, T.S. Eliot, William Blake and other poets. He would allege that as a young man he could absorb 1,000 pages at a time.
“The sense of freedom they conferred,” he wrote of his favorite books, “liberated me into a primal exuberance.”
He graduated in 1951 from Cornell University, where he studied under the celebrated critic M.H. Abrams, and lived abroad as a Fulbright Scholar at Pembroke College, Cambridge. After earning his doctorate degree from Yale in 1955, he joined the school’s English faculty. Bloom married Jeanne Gould in 1958 and had two sons.
