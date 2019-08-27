Kim Kardashian West renames shapewear line
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear.
The reality star, makeup mogul and law student said on Instagram that she changed the name after much “thought and consideration.” Kardashian West told WSJ Magazine back in July her intentions to play off her name with Kimono were “innocent” and she had not anticipated the backlash.
The name Kimono, the same word for an ancient Japanese style of dressing, surfaced in June after Kardashian West attempted to trademark it.
Her shapewear line is color and size-inclusive, ranging from XXS to 5XL. Some pieces include side slits in spots Kardashian West said she used to make herself with scissors.
Lara Spencer apologizes for ballet comment
NEW YORK — “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer has apologized for her “insensitive” comments about Prince George taking ballet lessons.
Spencer discussed the backlash against her comments Monday, saying she has learned the “bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.”
She was heavily criticized last week when she heard Prince George loved ballet and she said “we’ll see how long that lasts.”
Spencer interviewed dancers Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels on Monday. They all told their stories about the stigma they faced.
She says she hopes she has turned a negative “into a teachable moment.”
Commented
