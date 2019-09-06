Feds: Man sold rapper Mac Miller drugs before death
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he sold counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose.
A Drug Enforcement Agency affidavit unsealed after the arrest of Cameron James Pettit alleges that Miller asked him for oxycodone and other drugs, but on Sept. 5, 2018, Pettit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.
Pettit, 28, who lives in the Hollywood Hills, appeared in court Wednesday but did not enter a plea. A judge ordered him held without bail and appointed him a public defender.
The 26-year-old rapper was found dead by his assistant at his San Fernando Valley home on Sept. 7, 2018.
An autopsy found that Miller died from an accidental overdose , via a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.
Authorities found drugs they believe were from Pettit in Miller’s home, and evidence that Miller had crushed and sniffed oxycodone provided by Pettit.
First day of school for 4-year-old UK Princess Charlotte
LONDON — Britain’s Princess Charlotte had plenty of support on her first day of school — she was accompanied by older brother Prince George and her parents, Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.
William said Friday their 4-year-old daughter was “very excited” on her first day at Thomas’s Battersea in London.
Charlotte seemed a bit hesitant as she entered the schoolyard for the first time holding the hand of her mother.
Six-year-old George has already been at the school for two years.
William told one of the head teachers: “First day. She’s very excited.”
Patterson grants to help thousands of teachers
NEW YORK — Thousands of teachers nationwide are the latest beneficiaries of James Patterson’s programs for literary and education.
Patterson and Scholastic Book Club announced Thursday that 4,500 teachers have received grants through the Patterson Partnership. Four thousand teachers each receive $250 in cash for classroom libraries and 250 Scholastic Book Clubs Bonus Points. Five hundred teachers with three years of experience or less each will be given $500 and 500 bonus points.
The Patterson Partnership is in its fifth year.
Patterson, one of the world’s best-selling novelists, has donated millions in recent years to teachers, librarians and independent bookstores. He says in a statement that teachers “change lives every single day” and that he is “humbled” to offer financial help.
Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: ‘I believe him’
NEW YORK — Scarlett Johansson says she’s standing by Woody Allen because, “I believe him.”
Much of Hollywood has distanced itself from the filmmaker since the MeToo movement prompted a re-examination of child sexual abuse allegations from his now-grown daughter, Dylan.
“I love Woody,” Johansson said. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”
Allen helped boost Johansson to the A-list. She said she has spoken to Allen about the accusations and he maintains his innocence. He has never been criminally charged.
Johansson is active in women’s issues and was among early supporters of Time’s Up.
Johansson said she has had numerous conversations with Allen about his past.
“I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me,” she said.
