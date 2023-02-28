When Narrow Gate Horse Ranch raked in approximately $81,000 during its first Kentucky Derby Ball fundraiser, the organization’s director Susan Zody described the event as a “miracle.”
The Derby Ball is returning this year, scheduled for May 6.
The second annual fundraiser was announced just after Narrow Gate received a $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County and a matching donation from John and Patty O’Donnell.
Narrow Gate Horse Ranch, a religious nonprofit organization, uses equestrian-assisted learning as an outreach program that pairs at-risk youth with mentors.
Money from the grant, donations and initial fundraisers are going toward the construction of an indoor riding facility.
Once the indoor facility is completed, Zody said, Narrow Gate will be able to work with children during the colder winter months. The nonprofit has not been able to accommodate winter lessons since moving into its own space in 2021.
Initially, Zody thought it would take five to 10 years for the indoor riding facility to be finished. Now, that timeline has been significantly reduced.
Construction of Narrow Gate’s indoor riding facility has already begun. However, Zody said the nonprofit still needs to raise enough money to finish construction.
Zody said the organization made focused efforts in the past year to expedite the indoor facility’s construction. Part of that initiative included going to classes about nonprofit strategies taught by the Community Foundation.
“They told us how to succeed, and they rewarded us for it,” Zody said.
Tickets for the 2023 Derby Ball go on sale Wednesday. They can be found on Narrow Gate’s website, narrowgatehorseranch.com.
The fundraising event will be similar to the initial Derby Ball, Zody said. There will be auctions, food and a hat contest for men and women. During the livestream of the Kentucky Derby, visitors will be able to donate money to vote for whichever horse they think will win. Whoever donates the most money for the winning horse will receive a prize.
The only change coming to the second Derby Ball is the music. The event will have a DJ instead of a live band this year.
Funds raised during the event will be put toward the indoor riding facility and operating expenses.
