It was the anniversary of Jack Kirby’s death.
Sitting in his Kokomo studio, Sterling Clark gazed at the photo where he smiled alongside the famed comic book writer who helped create today’s most recognizable Marvel characters. Clark grew up tracing some of Kirby’s superheroes. Now, he draws his own.
For years, “Ntombinde: The Girl Who Loves Danger” has appeared on the Kokomo Tribune’s Friday Life & Style pages. The African warrior started a new adventure Jan. 27.
In the new series, Clark said, Ntombine will find herself wrapped up with Anansi, a person with some spider-like features.
Clark noted Anansi isn’t the story’s villain. Instead, he’ll act as a second protagonist who enters Ntombinde’s world following his own adventure.
“Ntombinde kind of gets in the way of that adventure, and eventually they kind of have to work together to solve this particular situation,” Clark said. “Which is going to have something of a nasty outcome.”
It’s been several years since Clark wrote a new Ntombinde story for the Tribune. She made an appearance in a three-story comic book last summer, though. The book, titled “Ntombinde: The Girl who Loves Danger in Time for Trouble,” was a collaboration between Clark and other artists he’s met at comic book conventions.
The left-handed comic book writer has also been busy working on commissions.
Gary Yap is working with Clark for the new Tribune series. He’s been setting ink over Clark’s illustrations and works on the comic’s letters.
Yap also has credits working in the animation department for “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill.”
The first time Yap and Clark worked together, Ntombinde had just debuted in the Kokomo Tribune with the 2012 release of “The Mask of Mmotia.”
How characters are born
Clark said his character is based on a princess from an African fable.
In the original tale, he explained, the princess chases after a prince who had been turned into a snake. She manages to turn him back into a human, and they live happily ever after.
“I took the idea and ran with it in a different way,” Clark said. “I made her more of a warrior kind of character who goes on all these different adventures.”
At the time, somewhere around 2005 by Clark’s estimate, he had been looking to create a character who could inspire his daughters.
He enjoyed some of the ideas that had been presented in the original fable and wanted to keep the story’s Afrocentricity. But at the same time, he was hoping to create a character who was more comic oriented and entertaining.
Once he decided Ntombinde would be a warrior, Clark knew the character would have to undergo some costume changes. He decided to make her bald and modified her costume so she could maneuver jungle environments without getting stuck on branches.
Clark considered giving Ntombinde some superpowers — he mentioned the ability to fly and shoot eye beams — but he wanted to keep the character grounded.
“It’s that human interest part of it that makes the stories interesting,” Clark said. “She can get hurt; she can feel pain. And not every story she’s going to come out a winner.”
Ntombinde’s newspaper debut was in 2008, with a Fort Wayne paper called Ink. A few years later, she began to appear in the Cleveland-based newspaper Call and Post. Ntombinde made her first Kokomo Tribune appearance in 2012.
Clark’s first character, Renegade, was created in the late ‘80s. Omar Lennyx, a CIA agent who tracks down vampires, came next. But Ntombinde has been Clark’s most successful character. He said the timing was just right for “The Girl who Loves Danger.”
The comic book writer said he doesn’t have one particular source of inspiration. However, an encyclopedia of mythology and legends has been helpful in the past. Once he has the inspiration, Clark said, he starts tweaking the original idea into something new.
Pulling out the encyclopedia, Clark pointed to a picture of a spider. He explained the name Anansi has already been used by a spider character in African legends. Clark is changing the character, though, making his Anansi feel more like a human than an arachnid.
If you check last week’s paper, you’ll notice Clark set his new series up with a spider in each panel.
Children love comics
Clark explained he grew up reading comics from Kirby, John Buscema and Neal Adams. The combination of storytelling, characters and art fascinated him.
Clark’s even been able to meet a few of the comic book industry legends. He met Stan Lee in 2012. Before meeting Stan, he met Kirby during the summer of 1991, while he was still serving in the Air Force.
“It was great,” Clark said. “He was a pretty humble, gracious guy.”
Among the piles of comic books, jazz and hip-hop albums and artist utensils, photos of Clark posing alongside Lee and Kirby hang on the wall where he can see them smiling from his studio chair.
As a child, Clark said, he favored Marvel Comics over DC Comics, and he was especially fond of Spider-Man. The comic book writer explained Marvel characters, many of which were created by Lee and Kirby, often felt more relatable than the seemingly invincible heroes that appeared in DC.
Clark estimated he started drawing around kindergarten. His mother would later tell him that she could always tell what he was trying to draw.
He attributed his ability to draw and tell stories to the fact that he had been reading and tracing over comic books from the age of 5. Other than art classes in middle and high school, Clark is a self-taught artist.
He compared comic book writing to making a movie. The main difference, he said, is that the comic writer takes on every role, controlling every aspect of the story, characters and lighting.
“That’s a lot of work,” Clark said. “A lot of people don’t realize comic books are a lot of work.”
Despite the hard work, Clark still encourages people to make comics — especially children.
“Continue to draw and continue to look for inspiration,” Clark said. “Just don’t give up on your dreams. Make it happen.”
