On Sunday evening, Kim Graves sat in the Kohl’s parking lot to listen to the final minutes of the We Care telethon. She was back inside of the department store Monday evening to continue her work as the president of Goodfellows.
Through Goodfellows, families in need are able to shop for children’s clothes and toys without having to worry about the bill.
The first shopping event, which allows parents to purchase clothes at Kohl’s, started Sunday afternoon and will continue through Thursday. Next week, Goodfellows will partner with the Marine Corps reserves to add toys under Christmas trees.
Graves explained that 98% of Goodfellows’ funds come from We Care. She had been grateful to hear how successful the 50th annual telethon had been.
This year, Goodfellows is helping 749 Howard County families with their Christmas expenses. 1,889 children are receiving gifts through the program, which is a record for the nonprofit.
Although the organization helps people year-round — volunteers help families get back on their feet after fires in their homes — Graves said she looks forward to the annual Goodfellow events that help families put presents under their trees.
“We know that the kids are going to get Christmas,” Graves said. “It makes it easier for them (the parents) and you know the children are going to wake up and have something.”
The charity is celebrating its 111th anniversary this week, making it the oldest Christmas program in Howard County.
While the program was initially started by Kokomo Tribune employees in 1911, Goodfellows has since become its own entity and operates on a volunteer basis and, without a building to house the organization, the only expenses that draw funds away from families in need are insurance and printing costs.
Graves explained roughly 90 volunteers offer their time during the Goodfellows Christmas events. Some volunteers start working on the events in September by checking recipient applications.
“They know that it’s making a difference,” Graves said. “It’s a village. A Goodfellows village.”
All five Howard County high schools send volunteers, along with the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo, Community Howard Regional Health and the Kokomo roadrunners.
Kohl’s cashiers also volunteered their time Monday night.
Four years ago, the Howard County Fraternal Order of Police joined the effort, too.
The FOP partnership has created a mutually beneficial relationship, explained John Wiles, the Goodfellows secretary. Through the partnership, more parents are able to attend the clothes-shopping event without worrying about public transportation. Emergency Management Agency officers offer rides home after the Kokomo trolley closes.
The police presence could be seen Monday evening, with multiple cruisers lined up in front of the store, ready to bring shoppers home.
Scott Osborn, an EMA employee, started volunteering with Goodfellows nine years ago.
Before living in Kokomo, Osborn said, he would often volunteer his time in the winter helping drivers who were stuck on the side of the road. When his daily commute was shortened, he signed up as a Goodfellows volunteer to continue helping people in need.
He was ready to bring shoppers home if they needed a ride Monday evening, but was also happy to help bag or fold clothes.
“It’s helping the community and assisting people maybe less fortunate than I am,” Osborn said. “It’s sharing the love.”
Osborn was particularly keen to volunteer during Toys for Tots next week, when Goodfellows and Marine Corps reserves would let parents pick up toys instead of clothes.
Bryan Ellis, who has been a Goodfellows volunteer for 10 years, explained children would be more involved in the shopping process during the Cops 4 Kidz event next week. In comparison, the Kohl’s shopping nights and Toys for Tots would let parents surprise children with presents.
“It’s nice to see needy kids get clothes and toys for Christmas,” Ellis said. “They might not want the clothes, but they need them.”
Sherry Rahl, Ellis’ sister who has volunteered with Goodfellows for roughly 12 years, was prone to cheering as parents approached the registers. Wearing reindeer glasses, she sang several Christmas songs for the shoppers waiting in line.
Kelsie Krall was the first shopper to hear Rahl’s cheers.
She had been the third shopper to arrive at Kohl’s and waited about an hour to get in the store. This was her first year shopping with Goodfellows and she wasn’t sure what to expect.
With two daughters and one son, Krall said she was primarily looking for clothes for her son. The mother explained it was often easier to shop for her daughters, who were able to share hand-me-downs.
Among other articles of clothing, Krall purchased a dinosaur T-shirt for her son, who has an affinity for tyrannosauruses, Power Rangers and Pokemon.
“It went really well,” Krall said. “They (Goodfellows) definitely made it a really easy experience.”
