Employees dressed in burgundy uniforms were making the finishing touches when their guests arrived Thursday afternoon. The radio playing Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson had just been turned off, and the pianist was nearly finished warming up.
Slowly at first, 17 couples filled the dining area at the Kokomo Primrose Retirement Community. At each table, adorned with a red tablecloth and a single rose, they found name cards with their first names printed in cursive.
Angela Dobbins, Primrose’s life enrichment coordinator, said the dinner was held Thursday — rather than Valentine’s Day — because it was the best fit for Primrose’s schedule.
“It’s special because a lot of the couples, they can’t get out and go and have a special Valentine’s dinner,” Dobbins said. “And that’s why we put it on for all the married or boyfriend and girlfriend couples that we have here in the community.”
Head chef Bobby Adkinson had been working on their supper since 7 a.m. It was his sixth year cooking for the Valentine’s dinner.
He explained that in years prior, everyone still got a nice dinner for the holiday, but the retirement community wanted to do something extra for the couples who weren’t able to go to restaurants.
“It keeps people close together,” Adkinson said of the romantic dinner. “It gives them experiences to remember. And I think it lights up their faces, especially for a lot of our ladies that come down, you can see it, they almost feel like they’re young again.”
People who weren’t in relationships had been served earlier in the evening. They were presented with the same menu — a shrimp cocktail appetizer, roast chicken or beef tenderloin, garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables and then creme brulee for dessert — but Adkinson presented the meal with extra panache for the couples.
Remembering a life of love
Waiting to order their meals, Richard and Barbara Campbell said one Valentine’s Day spent in Anchorage, Alaska, stood out as one of their favorites.
The couple had been married for 62 years. Richard said he saw Barbara waiting in line for a driver’s license — they share the same birthday, Aug. 25 — and knew immediately she was the one.
Although it was more expensive in Alaska, Richard said it was a “cool” place to visit.
Getting ready for their appetizers, Ed and Carolyn Kammeyer said all of their Valentine’s Days spent together had been special.
The two met during a dance after a basketball game. At the time, they had both been studying education at Earlham College. After dating for a while, they got married 62 years ago.
Later, they both ended up working at different schools in Kokomo — Carolyn taught math at Maple Crest Middle School while Ed worked as a counselor at Kokomo High School.
Just before being served dinner, Fred Pizarek remembered he still had to buy the flowers he gave to his wife, Fran, every year for Valentine’s Day.
The two met on a blind date in 1955. Fran was training to be a nurse and Fred was on leave from boot camp in the Marine Corps.
For their first date, they saw “Battle Cry” at the Circle Theatre in Indianapolis. Fred chuckled remembering the film, he joked it was an appropriate choice.
“I thought she was the most beautiful lady I had ever seen,” Fred Pizarek said.
“He had just finished boot camp in California,” Fran Pizarek said. “He was sun tanned and had muscles in his ear lobes.”
As a nurse, Fran Pizarek said she did a bit of everything. She worked at Community Howard Regional Health and a Kokomo doctor’s office that was run by Norman Wilson and John Quakenbush.
After serving three years with the Marine Corps, Fred Pizarek earned his associate degree from Valparaiso Technical Institute and started at Delco as a technician, later becoming a manufacturing engineer.
In 1985, the couple moved to Singapore for Fred Pizarek’s career. They spent four years on the island and remember it as “beautiful, clean and green” with a diverse mix of religious practices.
