Some of the world’s highest-ranking bowlers are in Kokomo right now. Drawing competitors from places such as Australia, Finland and Canada, the Professional Bowlers Association Kokomo Classic Competition kicked off Tuesday.
Although the beginning of the day might have been stressful — a pool of 80 bowlers competed in pre-tournament qualifying matches, with just 10 able to advance — competitors and fans had the chance to enjoy a meal together Tuesday evening. A pro-am tournament was held afterward.
The pro-am tournament sold out, with 128 fans testing their skill against the pros.
Each game took up two lanes, with one professional playing alongside a handful of fans.
When a game ended, the professional players each rotated out, giving fans the opportunity to play with three pro bowlers in one night.
Of course, the fans were still free to walk around and get autographs or grab a bit of advice from any of the bowlers they could find. Before the games began, most of the pros were signing bowling balls, T-shirts and bowling pins.
After a few announcements, namely the list of professional bowlers and the announcement that a fundraising raffle would be held to raise scholarship money for local bowlers, each of the players launched into a few minutes of practice rounds.
From that point forward, the sound of cheering, high-fives and bowling balls colliding with pins was a constant factor.
“This part’s really fun because we just get to hangout with the fans,” said Kyle Troup, the 2021 PBA Players Champion and record holder for single season money earnings. “Without the fans, there’s no bowling.”
Troup added he enjoys pro-am tournaments because it gives him the opportunity to make community connections before the main tournament kicks off.
Jason Coles was among the first group of bowlers to play alongside Troup.
He predicted he would play fairly well against the professionals. Mostly, though, he was at Heritage Lanes to bring his kid bowling.
Nicholas Coles explained he’s been bowling since he was 2 years old. He’s 8 now.
“I love throwing stuff,” Nicholas joked.
The 8-year-old said he was enjoying the competition. It was his second time at a PBA tournament and it was “nice to see all the pros again.”
He picked up a bit of advice from Troup early into the first game.
After hitting a gutterball, Troup told Nicholas it was alright to bend at the hip a little during his windup. The next time Nicholas brought his ball to the lane, he got a strike.
The 8-year-old and the professional bowler gave each other a thumbs-up and exchanged high-fives. By the end of the first game, he was lagging behind the professional bowlers by 48 points.
Between each game, professional competitors would continue to give advice, sometimes walking over to another lane in the middle of a game to give the amateur players a few pointers.
François Lavoie was the next professional bowler to play alongside the Coles family. Hailing from Quebec City, Canada, Lavoie has earned three PBA Career Major Titles.
Lavoie also said he enjoys the pro-am tournaments. Without any money on the table, the fan-filled events give the professionals a chance to unwind.
“It gives us a chance to interact with the fans. We get to give back to the people who support us,” Lavoie said. “It’s good. It’s a lot of fun.”
