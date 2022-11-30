Sometimes, Sherry Roe wears scrubs from Guardian Angel Hospice. Her boss is the same nurse who attended her father’s death. Other times, Roe takes on the role of environmental investigator, helping lawyers uncover toxic waste released by companies.
Most recently, though, Roe has become an author.
Settling into a chair at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s south branch, Roe remembered her father’s experimental treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. He kept a familiar tone with the men on either side of him — they had all worked at Delco’s Plant 9, and they all had AML. That was 13 years ago.
Seeing her father gathered with his former coworkers, each going through treatment for the same rare cancer, set off an alarm in Roe’s mind.
Soon after, Glenn Dukes’ doctor asked him if he knew what benzine was. He said he had worked with the chemical — which has been linked to cancer-causing diseases — for 30 years at the plant.
Roe started looking into benzine exposure and its possible link to Delco. Now, she’s published a book. “Profits Over People: A Story of Tragedy and Corporate Malfeasance” chronicles the years of research that went into suing chemical companies for exposing workers to benzene and trichloroethylene, how she uncovered illegal chemical dumping and her family’s battles with cancer.
The book was published Sept. 17 and can be purchased online via Amazon or in person at Barnes & Noble. So far, Roe has sold roughly 2,500 copies.
After her father died, Roe explained, she and her siblings pursued a wrongful death lawsuit.
But, it’s difficult to sue an employer in Indiana — you have to prove malicious intent. Instead, Roe went after the chemical companies that sold to Delco.
She reached out to General Motors, the company that acquired Delco, to request her father’s employment records, hoping to find out which departments he had worked in, which chemicals he worked with and where those chemicals were coming from.
Roe said the factory’s health and safety manager claimed the files weren’t kept there. But a former health and safety manager had already told her they would have the documents she needed.
She wound up getting the documents from a GM employee in Detroit, where the company is headquartered. Then, after a Kokomo employee confirmed chemical records from the 1960s through the 1980s were still stored in the factory, Roe and the employee coordinated a system to sneak copies of 700 documents out of the factory.
With the help of the Kokomo Perspective, a news outlet no longer in business, she asked former factory workers to share their stories and help uncover documents that would prove her father was dangerously exposed to cancer-causing chemicals.
A group of local investigators reached out to her and asked if she would agree to a 1 a.m. meeting at the Waffle House. Sitting in a booth with them, the other investigators — some of whom worked at Delco — recounted instances of illegal dumping.
“They were scared,” Roe said of the group.
Additional interviews Roe conducted recounted poor ventilation. Others told her the factory floors would be replaced when too many workers got sick.
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Dec. 7, 2009. Then, in January 2017, the companies settled.
“His was kind of a trendsetter. It was … the first of its kind around here,” Roe said. “We got all finished with that and people were still calling. And then it got to where people were calling that didn’t work at the factory. But they said, ‘Hey, I’m sick.’”
She reached out to Erick Rosemond, the lawyer who took on her wrongful death case, and explained it wasn’t just factory workers who were getting sick. People who lived near chemical dumping sites were still getting sick.
“Do I go around thinking every time somebody says they have cancer, ‘Is it chemical?’” Roe asked. “No. But when a story matches up and there’s multiple people in that area, then I’m thinking ‘yeah, this is true.’”
Rosemond took on a few more Kokomo cases and hired Roe as an environmental investigator. As word of her ability to uncover information spread, more lawyers asked her to help with cases.
Lately, she’s been uncovering information about contamination in Martinsville, Indiana.
“It takes perseverance,” Roe said.
Well received
Leading up to the book’s preorder date, Roe remembered, she was nervous it wouldn’t sell. Her publisher told her to aim for 25 books sold on the first day.
The first 25 were preordered in a matter of hours, so they upped the goal to 50, which was again met in a few hours. By the end of the weekend, there were more than 300 copies preordered.
Roe had to reschedule a book signing at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s south branch after her first shipment of preorders sold out.
Her publisher said 225 had been sent out across the nation. About 70% of those readers, Roe predicted, had no affiliation to Kokomo.
“It appears it’s so popular because it’s going on in a lot of towns,” Roe said.
