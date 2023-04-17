PERU — When Rosie Weideman was younger, she worked on airplanes. Specifically, she helped construct Douglas A-26 bombers during World War II. Her daughter called her a real-life Rosie the Riveter.
Her days are a bit more quiet now. That being said, she was the cause of some excitement Thursday. Gathered in the Eastwood Place community room, her friends and family cheered as she blew out three candles that stood atop some sheet cake. It was her 101st birthday.
Weideman explained she moved to Peru with her husband when she was 23 years old. Before that, she lived near Los Angeles, California.
She enjoyed her time as a riveter. Her late husband, Warren Weideman, was a Peru-native G.I. who had been stationed in California.
Sitting at her table of honor in the senior living apartment complex, she could still picture the moment she met Warren. Her daughter and great-granddaughter listened intently.
They met at a bar called The Bomb Shelter. He was standing at the bar with his elbow on the table.
Weideman was at the bar with a friend. When a man came up to ask for a dance, she obliged. He even walked away with her phone number. That man wasn’t Warren.
Warren was the next suitor — he figured he was as much of a stranger as the last man and asked Weideman for a dance. By the end of the night, they had already scheduled a second date.
Warren later admitted that, after seeing Weideman that first night, he told a friend at the bar he would marry her.
“By golly, he did,” Weideman said.
The 101-year-old said she adapted fairly well to the change of scenery and weather in Peru. The snow didn’t bother her, either.
After becoming a Hoosier, Weideman was the first woman to be hired at Essex Wire, which manufactured parts for Ford.
She also worked at Union Oil, where she washed cars, filled gas tanks and changed tires.
“Whatever a man did, I did,” Weideman said. The transition between planes and cars was fairly easy, she added.
Nowadays, Weideman said she spends most of her time eating and watching movies.
She has a reputation as a Western fan. Eastwood Place residents stopped by her table during the celebration to talk about the movie genre with her.
“Shoot ‘em up, bang bang,” Weideman said with a grin.
Although most of the films were released years ago, the reruns are new to Weideman. She also enjoys Hallmark movies.
When she isn’t watching a movie, some residents shared, she’ll pop into the community room to participate in monthly events. She still lives alone and makes an effort to spend time with her neighbors.
Kathy Kline, Weideman’s daughter, explained this year’s birthday celebration was a bit more relaxed than her 100th birthday.
“She sure enjoys having everybody down here,” Kline said. “It’s like a second family for her.”
By Weideman’s account, it was a nice celebration.
“It’s been going great,” Weideman said. “Lots of good friends and family. It’s a beautiful day.”
Papa Johns, Dominoes, Pizza Hut and Boardwalk Cafe each donated pizza to the celebration. Naturally, Weideman was the first to be served. As some celebrators began to shuffle out, she opened presents, making a point to thank each gift giver in the room and hold up the present so everyone could see.
Opening one of the presents, she raised a glass featuring the inscription “Enjoy every moment.”
“I will,” Weideman said, looking at the glass. “I will.”
She’s planning on having a similar celebration next year. In the meantime, she shared a bit of advice for younger generations.
“Be happy,” Weideman said. “Think positive.”
