Life has been moving fairly quickly for James Dixon. He’s recently agreed to a book deal, a documentary is being made about him, and he’s going to be featured in a comic book. It’s all because he decided to wear shorts.
Dixon’s leg was amputated when he was 11 years old due to poor circulation. He kept quiet about the leg for 45 years.
Dixon’s mother used to tell him he was Superman, just with a bit of kryptonite. Despite his family’s efforts to make him feel encouraged, Dixon said he still felt like an outsider.
His attitude changed four years ago.
“I thought about the fact that at some point, I had to get over the fear of what other people thought it said about me,” Dixon said. “I decided I would wear shorts. And that was a monumental day for me. But I waited to do it until I got a new prosthetic.”
That new leg was built by Superior Rehabilitation Techniques Prosthetics & Orthotics, a Midwest-based company that has an office in Kokomo. The new leg didn’t look like an imitation of human legs. But it also wasn’t a 25 pound prosthetic held together with duct tape.
Instead, the new leg, SRT’s Cheetah Explorer, would allow Dixon to keep up with the athletic lifestyle he adopted after his amputation.
There are two reasons Dixon is passionate about fitness.
First, he wanted to feel accepted by his peers. He got into sports shortly after the amputation to show people he was just as capable as everyone else.
The more pragmatic reason, he explained, is that prosthetic legs are made to fit the person they’re attached to. Gaining 20 pounds can affect the wearer’s ability to walk. They’re expensive, too, ranging between $16,000 and $150,000.
So, fitness became a way of life for Dixon. As a powerlifter, his deadlift record sits at 760 pounds.
The Cheetah Explorer leg helps. It doesn’t crack when he goes to lift heavy weights.
Dixon said he’s enjoyed working with SRT. Jared Emenhiser, chief product officer, has helped produce legs that are more geared toward athletes — such as a waterproof leg that Dixon can wear in a pool.
“Working out is incredibly important to everyone, not just folks who are able bodied entirely,” Emenhiser said. “It’s good physically, it’s good mentally. And so the more that people can do that, the higher the quality of life. That’s really what we’re focused on, is creating a higher quality life for folks.”
But Dixon isn’t exactly a standard patient, Emenhiser noted. He doesn’t see athletes getting fitted for special prosthetics everyday.
“Long after the day that a basketball stops dribbling for you, or a baseball can be thrown, the gym is loyal,” Dixon said. “The gym builds that confidence for you, the gym builds that sense of community.”
Finding a local gym that caters to people with disabilities has helped, Dixon said.
One More Gym, 3780 S. Reed Road, has specialized equipment, such as a modified squat machine that takes pressure off the lifter’s spine.
Brian Cox, the gym’s owner, said he fell into the niche by accident.
“When we first started in 2017, when we bought this place, our whole mentality was to be able to help people. To be able to form a gym family,” Cox said.
Originally, Cox said, he thought that help would come in the form of simply helping people lose weight or build muscle. Then, several years ago, his wife was in a car accident. She needed to have multiple back surgeries as a result.
Hoping to help her strengthen her back and leg muscles, he decided to purchase the modified squat machine. After the squat machine was installed at One More Gym, he and his wife noticed more people stopping by to use the machine.
Ever since, Cox said, he’s tried to keep people with disabilities in mind while making changes to the gym or ordering equipment.
“I didn’t realize when I started talking about it, it opened up the door for a lot of other people,” Dixon said.
‘The Power of Sports for Amputees’
Recently, renovations at One More Gym have included changes to Cox’s office. He had been preparing for a documentary crew to film inside the gym and wanted to provide a quiet space where the crew could conduct interviews.
Marci Krown met Dixon in California, where she lives. Dixon had been supporting athletes at a Challenge Athletes Foundation triathlon.
Immediately, Krown said, she was struck with Dixon. To her, Dixon was the epitome of an everyday person. Someone interested in sports that people could relate to.
She’s currently working on a documentary, titled “The Power of Sports for Amputees,” about people who have lost a leg and still want to participate in sports.
“The whole point of the film is awareness,” Krown said. “You may look at them with pity. I want to change that perception. The perception is not of pity, the perception is of ability.”
The documentary will follow three people. The first is a woman training for the Paralympics. The second is a teenager who plays high school football and participates in his school’s track team. Dixon is the documentary’s third character.
“He’s living life without limitations,” Krown said. “His personality and his positive attitude were other reasons why I wanted to include him in the film.”
The director visited Kokomo this week to film interviews with Dixon.
There are still a few interviews and post-production tasks left to work on, Krown said, but the crew is aiming for an autumn release. She hopes to have premiers in her hometown, San Diego, and in Indianapolis.
“I’m very excited about it,” Krown said. “I think this is a good feel-good story.”
Getting a book deal
In the later half of March, Dixon went to California to share his story and explain why he’s passionate about amputees being able to enjoy the same access to life as other people.
During his flight to the golden state, Dixon finished recording transcripts for an autobiography he had been working on.
After delivering his presentation, audience members asked if there was anything he hadn’t done yet that he would like to do. He told them about the book he was working on.
As luck would have it, Mark Victor Hansen, a co-author of “Chicken Soup for the Soul,” was listening. A few weeks later, he reached out to Dixon to discuss plans for his book. In the end, they decided to work together.
Hansen became a co-author and, Dixon said, extended a book-deal offer.
“Found: Living Your Life Without Limitations,” is the outcome of their collaboration. The book is scheduled to be released in late September.
Those interested can pre-order the book online at www.onemoregymusa.com.
Joining the team
Michel Fornasier makes comics books in Switzerland. The heroes in his books are nonviolent and strive for diversity, inclusion and bullying prevention. They also build bridges between people with and without disabilities, Fornasier said.
Pushing for more diversity and inclusion, there are two Marvel artists and a Japanese manga artist working on the comics.
The comics are released through Icon Comics, a Swiss publishing company. Recently, David Boller, the comic’s illustrator who worked with Marvel and DC for more than two decades, also stepped in as a publisher.
Fornasier’s fourth comic book will be titled “BionicMania.” Rather than focusing on Fornasier’s character, Bionicman, the new comic will feature a full cast of characters, including a pirate cat. One of the characters, Joyful James, is based on Dixon. Together, Fornasier said, the nonviolent team makes the world a better place.
A fellow amputee, Fornasier explained he discovered Dixon online. After watching his videos on YouTube and Instagram, he decided to reach out.
“I thought it would be such a great synergy to have him in the bionics team,” Fornasier said.
A role model
To Dixon, a role model is “a transparent person who is willing to be vulnerable and use their strengths to help other people.”
The idea isn’t to be perfect, he said.
“There’s nothing that will take away the fact that I am living life with a disability. But I do live without limits,” Dixon said. “‘I’m able to do everything because I’m so dedicated. The gym is crucial for me on that, by being an example role model.”
He shares his story to show other people that losing a limb doesn’t mean their lives are over. The book, comic and documentary help him spread that message.
“All those years, I was quiet. Forty-five years pretending I wasn’t disabled. And then when I started to share my story, all these people looked at it,” Dixon said. “If I hadn’t spoken up, where would they hear it from?”
