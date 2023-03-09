Returning from last weekend’s competition in Mishawaka, Northwestern High School’s FIRST Robotics team has a bit of time to catch its breath.
The team did fairly well during the Saturday playoff matches, clinching victory by two points during a tie-breaker game. It was the first time Northwestern served as an alliance captain.
The team’s driver and operator, Maranda Padfield and Janna Wilson, attributed the victory to lots of planning and teamwork.
During each of the games, scouts collected data on other teams — they took note of which teams were consistently playing well, how the teams were scoring points and which game pieces the teams were focusing on.
Members of CyberTooth explained FIRST Robotics rankings don’t necessarily reflect a team’s skill. The data collection played a key role in CyberTooth’s decision-making process while forming an alliance.
CyberTooth’s robot didn’t break during the two-day competition, which is fairly rare. Team mechanics said they were relieved.
“We were prepared,” Wilson said.
The team has a few weeks for more preparation now. CyberTooth won’t return to competition until the end of the month.
CyberTooth members spent Tuesday afternoon reviewing game footage, taking stock of what went well and what could have gone better.
Kokomo High School’s team, TechnoKats Robotics Team, was less fortunate at the Mishawaka competition. The team fell during the second round of post-qualification matches.
During one of the matches, the robot ran into a wall while its arm was extended. The team had to switch to a defensive strategy after it realized the robot’s gripper was broken.
The TechnoKats have until Friday to build a new gripper and prepare for another round of competition in Princeton, Indiana. Western High School’s team will be at the same competition.
After building a new gripper, the team hopes to give the robot’s driver and operator some time to practice.
Xander Kane, a junior, and Jaydin Goins, a freshman, said they both enjoyed their first robotics competition.
“My favorite part overall, for the whole competition, was just being there and being supportive of other teams,” Kane said. “Just getting into the spirit of FIRST and doing fun stuff.”
Reigning champs practice in Kokomo
Purdue Polytechnic High School was the top-ranked Indiana team last year.
Members from the Indianapolis team decided to hold their Tuesday practice in the AndyMark warehouse, a local educational robotics supply company that routinely opens its doors to FIRST Robotics teams.
The reigning state champ is set to attend its first competition of the year this weekend.
Adam Bartley, a senior at Purdue Polytechnic High School, explained the team has half a practice field. Team members wanted to test their robot on a full field before going into competition.
Looking toward Northwestern’s team, he said, “It’s always nice to see what makes the champs.”
Bartley said he was feeling confident that Purdue’s team would do well. He had kept an eye on the performances of other teams and thought his team was in the upper end of performance levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.