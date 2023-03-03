Shannon Spencer has plans this weekend. She’ll be running 4 miles every four hours over the course of 48 hours.
The goal of the marathon is to raise $10,000 for Ainsley’s Angels of America, a nonprofit organization that helps people with special needs participate in athletic events.
Specifically, money raised during the marathon will be used to purchase two new Axiom conversion chairs — three-wheeled wheelchairs designed for races and bike riding.
So far, the North Central Indiana ambassadorship for Ainsley’s Angels has 29 Axiom chairs.
When the organization participates in popular races, they still need to borrow chairs from other ambassadorships in areas such as Michigan, Missouri and North Carolina.
During popular athletic events, like the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, the North Central Indiana ambassadorship for Ainsley’s Angels tends to run out of Axiom chairs.
The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in Indianapolis is one of the most popular races in Indiana, Spencer explained. Ainsley’s Angels also gets a bit more attention at the events because the organization has a special role in the marathon.
Each of the “angel runners” and “athlete riders” lead the Mini-Marathon. They get to start before the elite athletes, Spencer said.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” she explained. “The elite athletes come up to you and they say ‘I think what you’re doing is great.’ And these people, you know, they run the mini in like 54 minutes.”
Spencer explained it takes a bit of practice to get used to running with an Axiom chair. The chairs have safety features, like a brake system and straps to make sure runners don’t get separated from the chairs. Runners also have to take wide turns when pushing an Axiom chair.
“It was definitely something I had to get used to,” Spencer said. “Your upper body is holding on to the chair while your lower body is kind of pushing.”
Some businesses, such as Ryan’s Towing and Moore’s Home Health & Medical Supply, have started donating to this year’s fundraiser.
This is the third year Spencer has participated in the marathon, which is titled 4x4x8. Four other runners will complete the entire marathon with her this year.
Approximately 20 runners will participate in each leg of the marathon, Spencer said. There will be Axiom chair passengers for most of the legs as well.
F.I.T. Kokomo, 1308 Home Ave., will serve as a home base for the runners. They’ll run to the Handle Bar, 1252 N. Main St., then back to the gym during each leg of the marathon.
The first leg begins at 11 p.m. and the marathon is set to end at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone who would like to donate to Ainsley’s Angels can send money via PayPal at paypal.me/AinsleysAngels, on Venmo to @Ainsleys-Angels or by sending a check to Kristy High at P.O. Box 265, Russiaville, IN 46979. However you decide to donate, the organization asks that the memo line says NCI, which is short for North Central Indiana.
For more information, visit www.ainsleysangels.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.