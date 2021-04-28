Nick Carter's upbringing on a Russiaville farm has informed most of what he's done in one way or another.
The entrepreneur has worn many hats, from owning successful tech startups to his current venture, Market Wagon. Market Wagon is an online farmers market and local food delivery service.
Market Wagon allows customers to shop local farmers market vendors, food artisans, or even farms that might not be available at local markets yet. Customers can order online and get it delivered.
The service is available to 27 regions, which services 33 Indiana cities, including Kokomo. Carter described them as "hubs," and are run out of large cities like Nashville, Tenn., Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Kansas City, and more.
Everywhere Market Wagon region is built from local farmers, market vendors, and artisans found online. Listings like "freezer beef" and "farm fresh eggs" would be items the Market Fresh team pursue.
"It's simple, but it's hard work," he said.
Carter, 38, said the business has six full-time staff, called foragers, whose whole job is to build relationships with local farmers and to see if it would be a fit for them. There are now more than 1500 farmers and artisans on their site.
The inspiration to begin Market Wagon started with his experience growing up on a farm, and watching farmers lose their livelihood to larger corporations.
"My dad was probably going to be the last farmer in our family," he said. "When he was done farming, it was going to be gone, which is probably the story of 80% of family farms in my generation."
Carter recalled the farming slogan he heard over and over in the 1970-80s, "Get big or get out."
"That was actually printed on posters," he said. "This was the propaganda, 'get big or get out.'... and 'farm fencerow to fencerow.'"
As farmers were encouraged to grow and industrialize, many were unable to keep up with the times.
"They're not making new land," Carter said. "What they didn't understand was most of the farmers were going to get out. And the ones that survive would swallow them up and get big."
Now, Carter has his own farm in addition to Market Wagon, but it didn't start out that way.
The Western High School graduate entered the tech startup industry in the early 2000s, creating websites, web design, programming, software engineering and more. But he wasn't passionate about it.
When he was forced to take a step back in work. His wife had twins, who were born prematurely, and he had to take care of their 2-year-old. During the year he spent focused on his family, he realized his motivation was changing.
He thoughts returned to "Get big or get out."
"I wanted to fundamentally change this paradigm where small, family farms are kind of swallowed up in corporate consolidation and lost to the community," he said.
Carter said, with a laugh, that his urge to make this change was a "huge, lofty, change-the-world" vision.
"But how do you eat an elephant?" he asked. "You know, it's one bite at a time."
The business began with a small meat distributorship that contracted to a few family farmers to grow the meat, which he eventually sold. Then, he tried a retail food business, trying to connect local farms with retail markets like Kroger, which was "really tough," and sold that in 2016.
With the proceeds of that sale, he launched Market Wagon. The lessons learned from the retail business informed how to forge ahead with his next venture.
Carter said there are three tenets his upbringing taught him. First, he learned patience.
"Farming helps you understand delayed gratification ... " he said. "Putting seeds in the ground takes at least one season. And it takes much longer to have a good pasture."
It takes years to establish a good pasture, he said. Knowing what it takes to steward land, and the long-term thought process behind it, "is number one."
The second most important lesson he's learned is to not stop until the work is finished.
"I've worked in a barn until midnight," he said. "You just don't stop until the work is done. There's not a whistle that blows that said go home."
Finally, farmers are forced to solve hard problems, he said.
"If a combine breaks down in the middle of a field, that is the largest piece of equipment known to man," he said. "It sits where it breaks down, it's not going anywhere. So you learn how to fix things."
As his family's farm flourishes with pasture land instead of grain, Carter said he sees a sustainable future for the homestead. While it may skip a generation, chances are that one of the Carter grandchildren will be interested in farming, he said.
"We have an enterprise that can actually sustain that next generation," he said. "Someone can actually farm on the farm I grew up at, and make a living at it. And that was not true when I turned 18. Twenty years ago that was not possible."
