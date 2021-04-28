Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.