When someone tries to push her back, Kokomo resident Sally Tuttle just continues to push forward.
A member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Tuttle said she knew she was Native American from an early age.
But it wasn’t until Tuttle was in high school — living with her aunt in Northern California — that she said she finally realized and understood what that all truly meant.
“What happened was Alcatraz,” she told the Tribune. “The Native people took over Alcatraz and protested alongside the other Native people over Alcatraz. My brother and I went down and asked what was going on, and we eventually went to Alcatraz and protested with the other Native people.
“In Oklahoma, you just sort of stayed in the background,” she added. “There was so much prejudice. So even though you knew (you were Native American), it wasn’t something you walked around saying. So, when I was at Alcatraz was really the first time that I heard anybody say, ‘I’m proud to be a Native American Indian.’”
Tuttle was referring to the 1969 “We Hold the Rock” occupation of Alcatraz Island by members of several Native communities.
The occupation was organized by a group of Native American students from around the San Francisco Bay Area, and it lasted from November 1969 until June 1971.
“We Hold the Rock” was Tuttle’s first foray into activism and advocacy for Native communities, but it would certainly not be her last.
In the early 1970s, Tuttle and her husband moved to Kokomo and began to raise a family.
And then a few years later, when her son was in grade school, he came across a book that portrayed Natives in a negative light.
“So I went to the school and the school board, and I said, ‘You can’t teach my son this stuff,’’ Tuttle said. “I didn’t want my son getting the wrong impression about his own people. It was really disturbing.”
“Then when they (her two children) were in high school, people referred to the Alcatraz takeover as done by ‘renegade Indians,’” she added. “We weren’t that at all. We were standing up for our rights. So all of that started the onslaught of advocacy here in Indiana.”
And that’s when Tuttle said she also made a decision.
If Native communities in Indiana weren’t really given a voice, she would just speak for them.
At that point in time, Tuttle was working at Ivy Tech as a computer instructor, and the nearest Bureau of Indian Affairs was in Chicago.
Tuttle had contacted the BIA because she wanted to go back to school to learn more about computers, and she wanted to also learn more about her options through the organization.
But the BIA didn’t have a program here in Indiana, Tuttle was told.
So she went back to school part-time and paid for it all out of her own pocket.
“And as I was going through classes, I was contacted again by the Bureau of Indian Affairs,” Tuttle said. “They had an organization that was called the American Indian Association, and they wanted to know if I’d teach Native American Indians in Indiana. I said, ‘Wait, do we even have a population?’ They said we did, and I said ‘OK.’”
So Tuttle left her role at Ivy Tech and eventually settled into a new position at the Miami of Indiana Tribal Complex in Peru.
But then they lost the grant, she noted.
“They gave it to Milwaukee,” she said. “But I remember the lady from Milwaukee came down and said they’d like me to continue teaching. She also told me they needed a state director and asked if I’d be interested. I told her I didn’t know anything about federal programming, and she said she’d walk me through it.”
And that’s how Tuttle became the director of Indiana’s American Indian Center.
From there, opportunities just continued to come Tuttle’s way.
She eventually wrote and received a grant that allowed the center to identify problems that Native Americans faced throughout the state of Indiana, but that grant mainly just focused on job training and education.
Then, after a chance encounter and subsequent conversations with then-Indiana Gov. Frank O’Bannon’s wife Karen, the state created the Native American Indian Council.
But there was one problem with that, Tuttle noted. The council was placed under the Department of Natural Resources.
“That was basically what we were considered,” she said, “the Native people.”
After a few years under that title, Tuttle began to realize that the council couldn’t handle certain issues like healthcare, homelessness or incarceration among Native communities because it all fell out of the DNR’s regulations.
So Tuttle, as she had often done when presented with a brick wall, helped create a window.
She helped found the Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission (INAIAC), a state agency that focuses on Indiana’s Indigenous populations in areas like education, employment, health, housing and civil rights.
Today, she’s the INAIAC’s vice-chair.
And for Tuttle, one of the commission’s biggest accomplishments was just bringing about awareness that simply wasn’t there before.
“It’s opened doors into state agencies,” she said. “They are paying attention. They are listening. The biggest thing we have to remember here is that this state seemed to know nothing about our population. Everything was focused on the past. They didn’t realize there was a large population still here today. So now they’re aware of us, and they’re aware of our needs.”
But though Native communities are in the ballpark, there’s still work to do to actually get on the field, Tuttle added.
“The education continues,” she said. “We still have work to do. There are federal laws out there that impact us from before we’re born to way after we’re gone, and people aren’t even aware of them.”
That’s why Tuttle said she still helps conduct several panel-type community events around the state, including here in Howard County, because those events present Native Americans the opportunity to learn about those laws and policies that ultimately impact their lives.
“Everybody thinks we’re all dead and gone,” she said. “I still hear it. ‘Oh, Natives are extinct people. They don’t exist anymore.’ Well here I am, living here in Kokomo. I hear it from parents that call me and say their kids come home from school and say they can’t be Indian because the Indians are gone, or they don’t live here anymore. Just because a kid has light brown hair and blue eyes doesn’t mean he’s not a tribal member.”
And even though Native American affairs in Indiana have come a long way in the 50 years since Tuttle moved to Kokomo, she acknowledges that the fight continues.
“It’s all just about getting the word out,” she said. “That’s what I want the commission to keep doing is knocking on doors. I started the ball rolling. I didn’t intend on sitting on the commission as a vice-chair, but it is what it is. And as long as the governor keeps appointing me, I’ll be there. If I’m not there, I’ll still be knocking on doors and talking to people and trying to get the word out.
“That’s the way Native people are,” Tuttle added. “They don’t step on toes. There’s a lot of respect. That’s a big thing in our community. The ability to keep our traditions and our customs and our ways are probably the biggest things we continue to fight for.”
