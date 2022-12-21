Storytime at the Peru Library didn’t start with Carla Murtha, and it won’t end with her, either. But, for three generations of library visitors, the name Miss Carla has been synonymous with storytime.
The children’s librarian has one storytime left with the library, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Afterward, she’s retiring from a 47-year career at the library.
Snow flurries fell on the stone facade of the Peru Library midday Friday. For hours, visitors flowed into the building that had been constructed in 1902 using grant money from Andrew Carnegie.
The visitors — a hodgepodge of city officials, longtime Peru residents, children or otherwise fans of Miss Carla — were gathered to wish her a happy retirement. Many brought flowers, cards or photos that documented her longtime commitment as the children’s librarian.
Miss Carla said the outpouring of well wishes had overwhelmed her. Sitting among the party’s cupcakes and gifts, her favorite children’s book was propped up against a stack of cards.
She plans on reading the book — “Love You Forever” by Robert Munsch — during her last storytime.
A Storytime in December
With Christmas around the corner, Miss Carla read a handful of holiday books Dec. 13.
The children, and a handful of adults, sat in a semicircle around her wooden rocking chair. Using one hand, she held the books open so her audience could see the different illustrations.
For the most part, the children gave the librarian their undivided attention. Some of the kids already knew the books by heart and would help her read.
She later explained she picks books for the weekly storytime by looking for authors she enjoys or finding new stories as they come across the circulation desk. Really, it comes down to finding books she suspects the children would enjoy.
“Something fun, it can be short,” Miss Carla said. “Immerse yourself in a good book. It kind of takes you away from working. Give yourself some time, sit down and read a book.”
Every once in a while, a child would ask a question. If they were on topic, Miss Carla would answer. Her tone matched the excitement of her audience.
Between books, she sang with the children. Mostly, they sang Christmas carols, but other tunes such as “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” and a special goodbye chant that starts with the phrase “See you later, alligator.”
The full goodbye chant can be seen behind the first-floor checkout. During her retirement party, Miss Carla received a copy of the chant, carved in wood.
“You’ve got to keep things moving,” Miss Carla said after the weekly Tuesday storytime. A song or a rhyme, she added, helps keep the children’s attention.
As for the importance of storytelling, she referenced her decades of observation.
“The kids will just sit on their mother’s or father’s lap, or their grandparents, and they just bond with them, just from reading,” Miss Carla said. “It’s really nice.”
Decades in the library
Miss Carla has lived on the same block in Peru her entire life. During her childhood, trips to the library weren’t as frequent as she might have liked. However, she does have fond memories of meeting a lifelong friend at the library when she was in fifth or sixth grade.
She hadn’t dreamed of being a librarian when she was young. But when a federal program opened government positions at the library, Miss Carla applied.
For almost two years, Miss Carla would spend half of her workday in the library’s basement. There, she would pick out braille reading material for blind readers who wrote to the library asking for books.
The other half of her day, 5-9 p.m., was spent in the adult or children’s department.
Although she was happy to work wherever she was needed, Miss Carla said she found her stride in the children’s room. Her bosses agreed.
“I enjoy kids. They’re a lot of fun,” Miss Carla said. “I enjoy talking to them. A lot of children think that adults don’t want to talk to them. But I do.”
As she started spending more time in the children’s department, she picked up a few tricks of the trade from Jane Scholz, her storytime predecessor who became a maternal figure in the librarian’s life.
The library has changed since Miss Carla started in 1975. For example, the children’s department is now on the library’s main floor instead of the second floor. Renovations have changed the look of the library, too. Miss Carla said she was glad she had worked with only two library directors.
It was difficult for the children’s librarian to pick one favorite memory. But a handful of special stories flooded back to her the week of her retirement party.
Perhaps it was performing a library rap she had dreamed up for visitors. It could have been making friends with all the families who had come to the library for nearly five decades. Maybe it was all the weekly puppet shows she used to do at Peru schools — reading with Beauregard, a dog puppet with big, floppy ears.
“There’s so many good memories that it’s hard to say which ones I like the best,” Miss Carla said. “People are really kind, and I’m happy that I’ve had this time at the library.”
Finally, she settled on a memory from nearly 20 years ago.
During the library’s summer program, Miss Carla explained, children would earn points for reading. When she saw the top readers enter the library, she would drop whatever she was working on and play their favorite songs on a kazoo.
Miss Carla said she would play retirement by ear, mostly planning on spending her time traveling or volunteering at Scratching Post Cat Rescue, where she recently adopted a new furry friend named Kewpie.
‘Love You Forever’
During Miss Carla’s retirement party, visitors posed for Polaroid photos and signed a guest book wishing the librarian a happy retirement.
Some were misty-eyed while sharing stories about Miss Carla; others reminisced between moments of laughter.
Jessica Mooyman was among the group that teared up at the party. She had brought her family to say goodbye to the librarian who made their move to Peru less painful.
The family came from Kokomo roughly a year ago, and the transition was difficult for Mooyman and her three children.
The library was one of the first places they visited after moving, and Miss Carla was one of the first people to greet them. She was quick to share resources for the homeschooled children and to recommend places such as the Peru Amateur Circus that would help the kids find new friends.
“Every conversation since then has been kindness and love,” Mooyman said. “She treats you like family.”
Shine Ansiri Hall wasn’t able to attend Miss Carla’s retirement party. But, during a phone call, she explained why the librarian was so important to the community.
“She’s just one of those special people,” Hall said. “And she makes everybody else around her feel special.”
As a child, Hall explained, she visited the library frequently and got to know Miss Carla fairly well. When Hall was older, she moved away. Eventually moving back to Peru as a mother of two, Hall was a bit surprised to see Miss Carla remembered her and made a point to get to know Hall’s children.
Hall’s son has been particularly appreciative to have someone other than his mom to help him find books.
“She just has an amazing ability to remember things about people,” Hall said. For example, Miss Carla still remembers that Hall enjoyed the library’s collection of R.L. Stine books, which has grown since Hall was a child.
Hall said Miss Carla wouldn’t brag about herself. She was right.
The librarian pointed out Peru is smaller than many cities, giving her the opportunity to build relationships with more families. Then, she deferred her ability to make a lasting impact on families to the library.
“I think we have a nice library here. It’s very friendly and it’s hands on,” she said. “It’s really lovely.”
Maryann Farnham bragged for Miss Carla during the party. She remembered the summer reading program and puppet shows that Miss Carla looked back on fondly. Then, Farnham became a colleague to Miss Carla, eventually becoming the library’s director.
“Miss Carla’s been here every step of the way,” Farnham said.
Alison Paul, president of the library’s board, chimed in.
“I cannot imagine anyone will work for a public institution or a city the way she did,” Paul said. “Forty-seven years is an accomplishment. She’s an institution.”
“There’s been a ton of people who have touched my life, and it’s meant a lot,” Miss Carla said.
The library is planning on hiring someone new to take over as the children’s librarian — someone who has state qualifications and certifications to teach and read to children.
“There’s an art to being a librarian,” Paul said.
Miss Carla shared a piece of advice for whomever takes over as the next children’s librarian: “Just enjoy what you do.”
