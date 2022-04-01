MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“The Bubble,” Netflix original movie
“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood,” Netflix original movie
“Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King,” Netflix original documentary
“The Last Bus,” Netflix original series, season 1
Hulu
“The Girl From Plainville,” Hulu original miniseries
Amazon Prime
“The Outlaws,” Amazon original series, season 1
Disney+
“Moon Knight,” Disney+ original series, season 1
“Better Nate Than Ever,” Disney+ original movie
HBO MAX
“Moonshot,” HBO Max original movie
“Julia,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“How to Survive a Pandemic,” HBO original documentary
“The Invisible Pilot,” HBO original documentary series
Apple TV+
“Slow Horses,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Doug Unplugs,” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 2, pt. 2
Paramount+
“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder,” Paramount+ original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Lights, “PEP”
The Red Hot Chili Peppers,
“Unlimited Love”
Thomas Rhett, “Where We Started”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Unclear on the Concept: When Bshar Ahmed, 30, of Youngstown, Ohio, was arrested on March 7, he told police that he was selling marijuana from the gas station where he was working the midnight shift because he just got out of prison and he needs the money. The owner of the station called officers about Ahmed and produced a bag, which Ahmed admitted was his, that contained bags of weed and a loaded .38-caliber semiautomatic handgun, along with suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, indeterminate pills and over $1,000 in cash. Ahmed’s previous convictions bar him from possessing a firearm.
