MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Amazon Prime
“All the Old Knives,” Amazon original movie
Netflix
“Metal Lords,” Netflix original movie
“Return to Space,” Netflix original documentary
“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
Hulu
“Madagascar: A Little Wild,” Hulu/Peacock original animated series, season 7
“The Croods: Family Tree,” Hulu/Peacock original animated series, season 2
“The Hardy Boys,” Hulu original series, season 2
“Woke,” Hulu original series, season 2
HBO MAX
“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off,” HBO original documentary
“Tokyo Vice,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“A Black Lady Sketch Show,” HBO original series, season 3
“The Invisible Pilot,” HBO original documentary miniseries
Apple TV+
“Pinecone & Pony,” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 1
Paramount+
“iCarly,” Paramount+ original series, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Camila Cabello, “Familia”
Father John Misty, “Chloe And The Next 20th Century”
Wet Leg, “Wet Leg”
Jack White, “Fear of the Dawn”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Neighbors: When ya gotta go ... At 4:40 p.m. on March 4, Kenneth Clark Carlyle, 64, walked up his neighbor’s driveway in his birthday suit and relieved himself, No. 2 style, on the neighbor’s glass patio table, The Smoking Gun reported. The whole thing was caught on not one, but two “separate angles of the victim’s home security video footage,” the police report noted. Clearwater, Florida, officers arrived at Carlyle’s RV camper, where they spoke to him “through the door ... and he was still visibly naked and highly uncooperative.” The bond on this incident is $250, but he was already in trouble from a December infraction, so he remains in the pokey.
