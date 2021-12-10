MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
HBO MAX
“And Just Like That,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Mr. Saturday Night,” HBO original documentary
“Landscapers” HBO original miniseries
Netflix
“The Unforgivable” Netflix original movie
“The Claus Family 2,” Netflix original movie
“Saturday Morning All Star Hits!,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Back to the Outback,” Netflix original animated movie
“Two,” Netflix original movie
“David and the Elves,” Netflix original movie
Amazon Prime
“The Expanse,” Amazon original series, season 6
“Encounter,” Amazon Prime original movie
Disney+
“Welcome to Earth,” Disney+ original documentary series, season 1
Hulu
“TrollsTopia,” Hulu/Peacock original animated series, season 5
Apple TV+
“For Auld Lang Syne,” Apple TV+ original animated TV special
Peacock
“The Housewives of the North Pole,” Peacock original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Juice Wrld, “Fighting Demons”
Alicia Keys, “Keys”
Rick Ross, “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, “Barn”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
That’s So Haute: Politix, a menswear brand in Australia, celebrated Movember (when men grow mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health care concerns) with a special suit of clothing made of mustache hair, Oddity Central reported. The Mo-Hair suit’s fabric was made by Melbourne artist Pamela Kleeman-Passi, who collected hair from salons and individuals. “When hair is on your head, it looks really beautiful,” she said. “But when it’s off the body, it immediately becomes disgusting ... I’m interested in the polarity between what’s really voluptuous and what’s really repulsive.” If you’re interested in the Mo-Hair suit, sorry: It isn’t commercially available.
