MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING

Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.

Netflix

“The Witcher,” Netflix original series, season 2

“Decoupled,” Netflix original series, season 1

“Fast & Furious Spy Racers,” Netflix original animated series, season 6

“A California Christmas: City Lights,” Netflix original movie

“The Hand of God,” Netflix original movie

Paramount+

“1883,” Paramount+ original series, season 1 (debuts Sunday)

“A Christmas Proposal,” Paramount+ original movie

“Rumble,” Paramount+ original animated movie

Amazon Prime

“With Love,” Amazon original series, season 1

Disney+

“Foodtastic,” Disney+ original reality competition, season 1

HBO MAX

“Street Gang: How We Go to Sesame Street,” HBO original documentary

“The Murders at Starved Rock,” HBO original documentary miniseries

“Finding Magic Mike,” HBO Max original reality competition, season 1

“Station Eleven,” HBO Max original miniseries

Apple TV+

“Swan Song” Apple TV+ original movie

Peacock

“MacGruber,” Peacock original series, season 1

“Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas,” Peacock original special

Hulu

“Dead Asleep,” Hulu original documentary

“Mother/Android,” Hulu original movie

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

Roddy Ricch, “Live Life Fast”

“Sing 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” various artists

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

Oops! During a weather segment on KREM-TV in Spokane, Washington, viewers were stunned to see a 13-second clip of a woman’s bare behind on a display behind the meteorologist, Yahoo! News reported. Viewers began calling the Spokane police department, which is now working with the station to find out how the video made it to the broadcast. KREM-TV could face fines from the Federal Communications Commission for airing the shocking scene.

