Netflix
“The Witcher,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Decoupled,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Fast & Furious Spy Racers,” Netflix original animated series, season 6
“A California Christmas: City Lights,” Netflix original movie
“The Hand of God,” Netflix original movie
Paramount+
“1883,” Paramount+ original series, season 1 (debuts Sunday)
“A Christmas Proposal,” Paramount+ original movie
“Rumble,” Paramount+ original animated movie
Amazon Prime
“With Love,” Amazon original series, season 1
Disney+
“Foodtastic,” Disney+ original reality competition, season 1
HBO MAX
“Street Gang: How We Go to Sesame Street,” HBO original documentary
“The Murders at Starved Rock,” HBO original documentary miniseries
“Finding Magic Mike,” HBO Max original reality competition, season 1
“Station Eleven,” HBO Max original miniseries
Apple TV+
“Swan Song” Apple TV+ original movie
Peacock
“MacGruber,” Peacock original series, season 1
“Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas,” Peacock original special
Hulu
“Dead Asleep,” Hulu original documentary
“Mother/Android,” Hulu original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Roddy Ricch, “Live Life Fast”
“Sing 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” various artists
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Oops! During a weather segment on KREM-TV in Spokane, Washington, viewers were stunned to see a 13-second clip of a woman’s bare behind on a display behind the meteorologist, Yahoo! News reported. Viewers began calling the Spokane police department, which is now working with the station to find out how the video made it to the broadcast. KREM-TV could face fines from the Federal Communications Commission for airing the shocking scene.
