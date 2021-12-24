MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Amazon Prime
“Being the Ricardos,” Amazon original movie
“Yearly Departed,” Amazon original comedy special
HBO MAX
“The Matrix Resurrections,” theatrical release also exclusively on HBO Max
Disney+
“Encanto,” theatrical release also exclusively Disney+
Netflix
“Don’t Look Up,” Netflix original movie
“Emily in Paris,” Netflix original series, season 2
“The Silent Sea,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster,” Netflix original comedy special
“Daughter From Another Mother,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Grumpy Christmas,” Netflix original movie
Hulu
“Dragons: The Nine Realms,” Hulu original animated series, season 1
Paramount+
“1883,” Paramount+ original series, season 1
“Christmas Takes Flight,” Paramount+ original movie
Peacock
“Babble Bop!” Peacock original animated series, season 1
“Vigil,” Peacock original series, season 1
HOLIDAY-THEMED TV
• 8 p.m.: “It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946, Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed) (NBC)
• 8 p.m.: “A Christmas Story” (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)
• 9 p.m.: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Lost and Found: A lost ring will soon find its way home — after 70 years. Kelly Stewart of Richfield, Utah, found the ring in 2019 while using his metal detector in the yard of an abandoned home. It’s a 10-karat gold ring from the 1943 class of the Colorado School of Mines, inscribed with the initials “R.W.D.” Kelly found a 1948 yearbook from the school on eBay, which revealed the ring’s likely owner: Richard William Deneke. Deneke is nearing his 100th birthday at a nursing home in Georgia, and Stewart plans to mail the ring back to him. “I think it’s amazing,” Deneke told Stewart in a phone call.
