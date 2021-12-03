MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“The Power of the Dog,” Netflix original movie
“Mixtape,” Netflix original movie
“Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas,” Netflix original animated special
“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays,” Netflix original reality competition, season 4
Amazon Prime
“Harlem,” Amazon original series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Listening to Kenny G,” HBO original documentary
Hulu
“PEN15,” Hulu original series, season 2 part 2
Disney+
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” Disney+ original animated movie
“Hawkeye” Disney+ original series, season 1
“The Beatles: Get Back,” Disney+ original documentary miniseries
Peacock
“Baking It,” Peacock original reality competition, season 1
Paramount+
“Queen of the Universe,” Paramount+ original reality competition, season 1
Apple TV+
“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” Apple TV+ original TV special
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
The Doors, “L.A. Woman (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)”
Kenny G, “New Standards”
Khalid, “Scenic Drive”
U2, “Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition)”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Great Art: The New York Earth Room was created in 1977 by artist Walter De Maria and consists of a second-floor apartment at 141 Wooster Street that is filled with ... dirt. The room’s caretaker, Bill Dilworth, waters and rakes the dirt regularly, Oddity Central reported, and welcomes up to 100 visitors a day. “The artist never attached any meaning to it,” Dilworth said. Admission is free to view the 250 cubic yards of soil, but people are not allowed to take photographs or touch the dirt.
