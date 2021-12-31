MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Disney+
“The Book of Boba Fett,” Disney+ original series, season 1
“Encanto,” theatrical release also exclusively Disney+
Netflix
“Cobra Kai,” Netflix original series, season 4
“The Lost Daughter,” Netflix original movie
“Queer Eye,” Netflix original reality series, season 6
“Stay Close,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Hilda and the Mountain King,” Netflix original animated movie
“Death to 2021,” Netflix original comedy special
“Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer,” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“The Standups,” Netflix original comedy special series, season 3
“Don’t Look Up,” Netflix original movie
“Emily in Paris,” Netflix original series, season 2
“The Silent Sea,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster,” Netflix original comedy special
Hulu
“Letterkenny,” Hulu original series, season 10
Amazon Prime
“Being the Ricardos,” Amazon original movie
“Yearly Departed,” Amazon original comedy special
HBO MAX
“The Matrix Resurrections,” theatrical release also exclusively on HBO Max
Paramount+
“1883,” Paramount+ original series, season 1
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Least Competent Criminal Justice System: Lauras Matiusovas, 30, was suddenly (and mistakenly) released from the Pentonville Prison in North London on Nov. 26 after serving only 48 hours of a four-year sentence. After he called the probation officer, who told him that everything was in order, Matiusovas did what any grateful con would do: He embarked on a 10-day boozing binge with his friends. “It’s mad,” one buddy said. “He could have jumped on a flight and left the U.K. Instead, he chilled with us and had a great time.” But it all came to an end on Dec. 6, when he was hauled back to his cell. The Ministry of Justice commented: “Releases in error are incredibly rare, but we take them extremely seriously.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.