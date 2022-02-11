MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Netflix
“Inventing Anna,” Netflix original miniseries
“Love Is Blind,” Netflix original reality series, season 2
“Bigbug,” Netflix original movie
“The Privilege,” Netflix original movie
“Catching Killers,” Netflix original reality series, season 2
Amazon Prime
“I Want You Back,” Amazon original movie
Disney+
“Snowdrop” Disney+ original series, season 1
HBO MAX
“The Girl Before,” HBO Max original limited series
“Kimi,” HBO Max original movie
“About Last Night,” HBO Max original game show, season 1
“Adventure of the Ring,” HBO Max original series, season 1
Apple TV+
“The Sky Is Everywhere,” Apple TV+ original movie
Paramount+
“Star Trek: Discovery,” Paramount+ original series, season 4 part 2
“The In Between,” Paramount+ original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Alt-J, “The Dream”
Big Thief, “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You”
Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Spoon, “Lucifer on the Sofa”
Tegan and Sara, “Still Jealous”
Eddie Vedder, “Earthling”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
When Pigs Swim: Veteran surfer Ingrid Seiple was catching a wave on Dec. 18 off Oahu, Hawaii, when she saw something floating like a log in the water, KITV reported. She at first thought it was a Hawaiian monk seal, but, she said, “That’s when I realized it was a pig, and it saw me. It started swimming toward me as fast as it could! It was very close and getting closer. I pushed the board between the pig and I and it bit my board.” Seiple thinks the wild boar was chased into the ocean by hunting dogs. “It looked like it had an injury on its face,” she said. Seiple escaped the boar without harm, but no word on the pig’s condition.
