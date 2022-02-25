Bizarro c.0225.jpg

Netflix

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” Netflix original movie

“Space Force,” Netflix original series, season 2

“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” Netflix original documentary miniseries

“Ali Wong: Don Wong” Netflix original comedy special

“Fistful of Vengeance,” Netflix original movie

“Swap Shop,” Netflix original reality series, season 2

Hulu

“TrollsTopia,” Hulu/Peacock original animated series, season 6

“The King’s Man,” Hulu-exclusive streaming movie

Amazon Prime

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon original series, season 4

“Lov3,” Amazon original series, season 1

Disney+

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse Disney+ original animated miniseries

HBO MAX

“Last Week Tonight,” HBO original talk show, season 9

“Dream Raider,” HBO Max original series, season 1

“Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs,” HBO Max original animated series, season 2

“Painting With John,” HBO original reality series, season 2

Apple TV+

“Lincoln’s Dilemma,” Apple TV+ original documentary miniseries

“Severance,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1

Paramount+

“Big Nate,” Paramount+ original animated series, season 1

Peacock

“Bel-Air,” Peacock original series, season 1

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

Beach House, “Once Twice Melody”

Leon Bridges and Khruangbin, “Texas Moon”

Hurray for the Riff Raff, “Life On Earth”

Various Artists, “Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono”

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Bright Idea: The Idaho Potato Commission has a belated Valentine’s Day gift idea: The group released a limited-edition fragrance, Frites by Idaho, made from distilled potatoes and essential oils, that is designed to smell like a fresh plate of french fries, UPI reported. “The smell is too good to resist,” said IPC president Jamey Higham. “This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a french fry.” And it’s priced right, too, at $1.89 a bottle!

