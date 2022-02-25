MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” Netflix original movie
“Space Force,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“Ali Wong: Don Wong” Netflix original comedy special
“Fistful of Vengeance,” Netflix original movie
“Swap Shop,” Netflix original reality series, season 2
Hulu
“TrollsTopia,” Hulu/Peacock original animated series, season 6
“The King’s Man,” Hulu-exclusive streaming movie
Amazon Prime
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon original series, season 4
“Lov3,” Amazon original series, season 1
Disney+
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse Disney+ original animated miniseries
HBO MAX
“Last Week Tonight,” HBO original talk show, season 9
“Dream Raider,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs,” HBO Max original animated series, season 2
“Painting With John,” HBO original reality series, season 2
Apple TV+
“Lincoln’s Dilemma,” Apple TV+ original documentary miniseries
“Severance,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
Paramount+
“Big Nate,” Paramount+ original animated series, season 1
Peacock
“Bel-Air,” Peacock original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Beach House, “Once Twice Melody”
Leon Bridges and Khruangbin, “Texas Moon”
Hurray for the Riff Raff, “Life On Earth”
Various Artists, “Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: The Idaho Potato Commission has a belated Valentine’s Day gift idea: The group released a limited-edition fragrance, Frites by Idaho, made from distilled potatoes and essential oils, that is designed to smell like a fresh plate of french fries, UPI reported. “The smell is too good to resist,” said IPC president Jamey Higham. “This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a french fry.” And it’s priced right, too, at $1.89 a bottle!
