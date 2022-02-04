MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Hulu
“Pam and Tommy,” Hulu original miniseries
“Your Attention Please,” Hulu original reality series, season 3
Netflix
“Murderville,” Netflix original limited series, season 1
“Sweet Magnolias,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Raising Dion” Netflix original series, season 2
“The Tinder Swindler,” Netflix original documentary
Amazon Prime
“Reacher,” Amazon original series, season 1
“Book of Love,” Amazon original movie
“Phat Tuesdays,” Amazon original documentary miniseries
Disney+
“Torn,” Disney+ original documentary
HBO MAX
“Raised by Wolves,” HBO Max original series, season 2
“Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!,” HBO Max original animated special
Apple TV+
“Suspicion,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
Peacock
“Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky,” Peacock original animated series, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Animal Collective, “Time Skiffs”
Bastille, “Give Me the Future”
Korn, “Requiem”
Mitski, “Laurel Hell”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
The Continuing Crisis: It appears that red-winged parrots in Australia can’t hold their liquor, according to Broome Veterinary Hospital in Kimberley. It’s the end of mango season, and the ripe fruits are falling to the ground, where they ferment in the sun. The parrots indulge in the boozy treat — sometimes to their demise, ABC News reported. “A lot of them, unfortunately ... don’t make it to the clinic because they pass away before people find them,” said veterinarian Paul Murphy. It’s not just the alcohol that kills them, but drunken behavior; Murphy said they fly into windows and sit on the ground, where they’re vulnerable to predators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.