HBO MAX
“Peacemaker,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Search Party,” HBO Max original series, season 5
“Euphoria,” HBO original series, season 2
“The Righteous Gemstones,” HBO original series, season 2
Netflix
The God Committee,” Netflix original movie
“Riverdance: The Animated Adventure,” Netflix original animated movie
“After Life,” Netflix original series, season 3
“Cheer,” Netflix original reality series, season 2
“Brazen,” Netflix original movie
“Archive 81,” Netflix original series, season 1
“The House,” Netflix original animated series, season 1
Hulu
“Sex Appeal,” Hulu original movie
“Madagascar: A Little Wild,” Hulu original animated series, season 6
Amazon Prime
“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” Amazon Prime original movie
Apple TV+
“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Apple TV+ original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Broken Social Scene, “Old Dead Young: B-sides & Rarities”
Cat Power, “Covers
Elvis Costello and The Imposters, “The Boy Named If”
FKA Twigs, “Caprisongs”
The Lumineers, “Brightside”
Earl Sweatshirt, “Sick!
Underoath, “Voyeurist”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Thank You, I Think? According to the Associated Press, Suyin Ting, collections manager for vertebrate paleontology at the Louisiana State University Museum of Natural Science, is retiring, so researchers in Alabama and South Carolina honored her with a unique gift: They named a prehistoric shark species after her. Carcharhinus tingae lived 40 million years ago and was identified using fossilized teeth in the museum’s collection. “I am very honored to be recognized by my peers for my work,” said Ting on Dec. 23, her retirement day.
