Netflix
“Ozark,” Netflix original series, season 4 part 1
“Munich: The Edge of War,” coming to Netflix
“The Royal Treatment,” Netflix original movie
Too Hot To Handle,” Netflix original reality series, season 3
“The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman,” Netflix original miniseries
Hulu
“How I Met Your Father,” Hulu original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“As We See It,” Amazon original series, season 1
“A Hero,” Amazon original movie
Apple TV+
“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Servant,” Apple TV+ original series, season 3
HBO MAX
“Somebody Somewhere,” HBO original series, season 1
“Real Time With Bill Maher,” HBO Max original talk show, season 20
“Back on the Record With Bob Costas,” HBO original talk show, season 2
“Looney Tunes Cartoons,” HBO Max original animated series, season 4
Peacock
“True Story With Ed & Randall,” Peacock original series, season 1
“Supernatural Academy,” Peacock original animated series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Aurora, “The Gods We Can Touch”
Band of Horses, “Things Are Great”
Keb’ Mo,’ “Good To Be”
John Mellencamp, “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack”
Years & Years, “Night Call”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Awwwwww: Russell Jones of London couldn’t figure out why his dog, Billy, was favoring one of his front paws while walking. He took the pet to the veterinarian to have X-rays, United Press International reported, but the vet found nothing wrong. Jones, however, had recently broken his own ankle and was wearing a cast and limping. At the $400 vet visit, the doctor suggested that Billy was simply imitating his owner. Man’s best friend, indeed.
