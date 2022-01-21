MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING

Netflix

“Ozark,” Netflix original series, season 4 part 1

“Munich: The Edge of War,” coming to Netflix

“The Royal Treatment,” Netflix original movie

Too Hot To Handle,” Netflix original reality series, season 3

“The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman,” Netflix original miniseries

Hulu

“How I Met Your Father,” Hulu original series, season 1

Amazon Prime

“As We See It,” Amazon original series, season 1

“A Hero,” Amazon original movie

Apple TV+

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1

“Servant,” Apple TV+ original series, season 3

HBO MAX

“Somebody Somewhere,” HBO original series, season 1

“Real Time With Bill Maher,” HBO Max original talk show, season 20

“Back on the Record With Bob Costas,” HBO original talk show, season 2

“Looney Tunes Cartoons,” HBO Max original animated series, season 4

Peacock

“True Story With Ed & Randall,” Peacock original series, season 1

“Supernatural Academy,” Peacock original animated series, season 1

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

Aurora, “The Gods We Can Touch”

Band of Horses, “Things Are Great”

Keb’ Mo,’ “Good To Be”

John Mellencamp, “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack”

Years & Years, “Night Call”

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

Awwwwww: Russell Jones of London couldn’t figure out why his dog, Billy, was favoring one of his front paws while walking. He took the pet to the veterinarian to have X-rays, United Press International reported, but the vet found nothing wrong. Jones, however, had recently broken his own ankle and was wearing a cast and limping. At the $400 vet visit, the doctor suggested that Billy was simply imitating his owner. Man’s best friend, indeed.

