MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Netflix
“Home Team,” Netflix original movie
“All of Us Are Dead,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian,” Netflix original comedy special
“In From the Cold,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Angry Birds: Summer Madness,” Netflix original animated series, season 1
Disney+
“Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild,” Disney+ original animated movie
Apple TV+
“The Afterparty,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
HBO MAX
The Gilded Age,” HBO original series, season 1
“Take Out with Lisa Ling,” HBO Max original reality series, season 1
“The Fallout,” HBO Max original movie
“Gomorrah,” HBO Max original series, season 5
Amazon Prime
“The Legend of Vox Machina,” Amazon original animated series, season 1
Peacock
“American Rock Stars,” Peacock original documentary
“Babble Bop,” Peacock original animated series, season 1, part 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Eels, “Extreme Witchcraft”
Jethro Tull, “The Zealot Gene”
Anaïs Mitchell, “Anaïs Mitchell”
St. Paul & the Broken Bones, “The Alien Coast”
The Temptations, “Temptations 60”
Urge Overkill, “Oui”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
But, Why? The Daily Mail reported that Israeli scientists at Ben-Gurion University have constructed a “fish operated vehicle (FOV)” — a water-filled tank, camera and computer on wheels — and have trained goldfish to “drive” it. In the beginning of the trials, the fish just drove around randomly, but eventually they were able to guide the vehicle toward a food reward by changing the direction they were swimming. The researchers said the experiment proved that fish can “overcome environmental manipulation” and if they one day adapt to live out of water, they’ll be able to find food. Um, OK.
