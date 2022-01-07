MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Amazon Prime
“The Tender Bar,” Amazon original movie
“Being the Ricardos,” Amazon original movie
“Yearly Departed,” Amazon original comedy special
Netflix
“Four to Dinner,” Netflix original movie
“Action Pack,” Netflix original animated series, season 1
“Hype House,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Cobra Kai,” Netflix original series, season 4
“The Lost Daughter,” Netflix original movie
HBO MAX
“Search Party,” HBO Max original series, season 5
“Teenage Euthanasia,” HBO Max original animated series, season 1
“Euphoria” HBO original series, season 2 (coming Sunday)
“The Righteous Gemstones” HBO original series, season 2 (coming Sunday)
Paramount+
“Star Trek: Prodigy,” Paramount+ original animated series, season 1 part 2
“1883,” Paramount+ original series, season 1
Peacock
“Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure,” Peacock original documentary miniseires
Apple TV+
“Swan Song,” Apple TV+ original movie
“El Deafo” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
RuPaul, “Mamaru”
The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
Years & Years, “Night Call”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Virtual Reality: Pinellas County (Florida) sheriff’s deputies stopped a car at 4 a.m. on Dec. 18 for driving without its lights on, The Smoking Gun reported. They arrested the driver, Darius Owens, 27, for DUI and marijuana possession, but the real payoff came when they searched the car and passenger, Patrick Florence, 34. Under the Florence’s seat, they found a gun; wrapped around his private parts, they discovered baggies holding methamphetamine and cocaine. Florence, who has many felony convictions, denied that the drugs were his, but he wouldn’t say who they belonged to. So many questions.
