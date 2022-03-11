MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“The Adam Project,” Netflix original movie
“The Last Kingdom,” Netflix original series, season 5
“The Andy Warhol Diaries,” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“Life After Death With Tyler Henry,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
Disney+
“Turning Red,” Disney+ original movie
“Weekend Family,” Disney+ original series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” HBO original series, season 1
“Theodosia,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Ruxx,” HBO Max original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Upload,” Amazon original series, season 2
Apple TV+
“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” Apple TV+ original miniseries
“The Snoopy Show,” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 2
Peacock
“Bust Down,” Peacock original series, season 1
“Perfect World: A Deadly Game,” Peacock original reality miniseries
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Bryan Adams, “So Happy It Hurts”
Betty Buckley, “Betty Buckley Sings Stephen Sondheim”
The Districts, “Great American Painting”
Mooski, “Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken”
Rex Orange County, “Who Cares?”
Young Guv, “GUV III”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News That Sounds Like a Joke: What you’ve been waiting for -- cologne for your dog. Yes indeed, none other than the queen of England has released Happy Hounds Dog Cologne, a unisex scent for pups that smells of “coastal walks” and features a “rich, musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot,” Canoe reported. Dog owners can purchase the pooch perfume at Sandringham House, the monarch’s estate in Norfolk, England, for 9.99 English pounds. Queen Elizabeth II, 95, is a big fan of corgis and has had pet dogs since she was 18 years old.
